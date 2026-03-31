MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the election of BJP MLA Harishchandra Sakharam Bhoye from the Vikramgad (ST) constituency, holding that the plea was “vague and thoroughly inadequate”. HC rejects plea challenging BJP MLA Bhoye’s 2024 election

A bench of Milind N. Jadhav noted that the plea failed to substantiate allegations of corrupt practices and undue influence against Bhoye.

The petition was filed by his rival, Sunil Chandrakant Bhusara of the National Congress Party (NCP), who had contested the 2024 assembly polls and sought to have the election declared void. Bhoye had secured 1,14,514 votes, defeating Bhusara, who polled 73,106 votes.

Bhusara alleged irregularities in the acceptance of Bhoye’s nomination and claimed that the affidavit filed by him was defective as it did not include certain mandatory disclaimers under Form-26, which mandates the candidates to disclose details of criminal cases, assets, liabilities, and educational qualifications.

Bhoye contested these claims and sought dismissal of the plea on the grounds that the allegations did not constitute a “commission of corrupt practice materially affecting the election result” without specific material facts being pleaded. Rejecting Bhusare’s claims, the court said the petition did not contain a concise statement of material facts as required under the Representation of the People Act. It added that the pleadings were “generic” and unsupported by evidence.

“Mere narration of figures without any backup data cannot be considered as a concise statement of material facts”, it added.

The court also observed that the petitioner cannot be allowed to improve his case during trial and dismissed the plea.