Who is Dhruv Rathee? Germany-based Indian YouTuber detained in Gurugram on CJP protest day

Dhruv Rathee, the Germany-based Indian influencer, is back in India to join the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and was detained by Delhi Police from his Gurugram residence on Saturday morning.

Rathee’s political videos drew widespread attention during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, with several election-related videos receiving millions of views. (PTI)

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He became a familiar face in India, particularly after his widely discussed political videos around the 2024 elections. The Haryana-born YouTuber has since built a massive following with his content.

Here are five things to know about Dhruv Rathee.

1. From Haryana to Germany

Deep Dive Why was Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram? Police said they detained Rathee after he refused requests not to travel to Delhi for the CJP protest, which had not been granted permission. He was detained at his Gurugram residence on Saturday morning. What was the CJP protest against? The CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar was against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Protesters alleged irregularities in the exercise and sought Kumar’s resignation. Why did a former IPS officer ask the Home Ministry to verify Dhruv Rathee’s visa status? Bhaskar Rao asked the ministry to verify Rathee’s citizenship, immigration status and visa conditions after his participation in a political protest in Bengaluru. The article reports this as a request for examination, not a finding of any violation.

Dhruv Rathee was born on October 8, 1994, in Rohtak, Haryana. He pursued higher education in mechanical engineering and renewable energy at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany. Rathee turned to content creation after his education.

Also read: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest

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2. Started his YouTube journey in 2014

{{^usCountry}} Rathee started creating content on YouTube in 2014, initially focusing mainly on travel videos. Over time, he began making videos on fact-checking, current affairs and politics. His simple way of explaining different issues helped his videos attract a wider audience. He gradually became one of the early Indian influencers to use YouTube as a platform for political and social commentary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rathee started creating content on YouTube in 2014, initially focusing mainly on travel videos. Over time, he began making videos on fact-checking, current affairs and politics. His simple way of explaining different issues helped his videos attract a wider audience. He gradually became one of the early Indian influencers to use YouTube as a platform for political and social commentary. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Known for explaining complex issues

Rathee’s videos cover topics such as politics, history and social issues. He uses research, visuals and simple explanations to make complex subjects easier for people to understand. His content focuses on issues that often become part of public debate and discussion.

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Also read: CJP says 'dictator is terrified' as Delhi cops detain Dhruv Rathee ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

4. A prominent voice in political discussions

Rathee has attracted wide attention for his videos on government policies and political claims. His views have received both support and criticism, making him a widely discussed figure in India’s digital media space. His growing popularity also reflects the rising role of online creators in political discussions.

His political videos received significant attention during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, with several election-related videos gaining millions of views and generating discussion online.

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Also read: ‘Serious questions over Dhruv Rathee's citizenship, visa after Bengaluru stir’: Ex-IPS officer writes to home ministry

5. Recognition beyond YouTube

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In 2023, TIME magazine included Rathee in its Next Generation Leaders list, recognising his work.

Rathee has built a large following across major social media platforms. He has more than 30 million subscribers on YouTube, around 19.4 million followers on Instagram and about 3.3 million followers on X. His reach across these platforms has made him one of the prominent Indian digital creators in discussions around politics, current affairs and social issues.