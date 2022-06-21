Who is Droupadi Murmu, BJP's candidate for presidential polls?

Hours after the joint opposition picked former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its choice to be the 15th President of India, the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday announced its candidate for the July 18 presidential polls: the former governor of Jharkhand, Droupadi Murmu, the ninth holder of that post.

Here are a few things to know about the politician from Odisha:

(1.) A former leader of the BJP, Murmu served as a Minister of State (Independent charge), in the BJP-BJD (Biju Janata Dal) coalition government, in her home state.

(2.) From March 2000 to August 2002, she held the commerce and transport portfolio. From August 2002 to May 2004, she headed the fisheries and animal resources development ministry.

(3.) Murmu, who was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and turned 64 on Monday, was the constitutional head of Jharkhand from May 2015 to July 2021. She was succeeded by the incumbent, Ramesh Bais.

(4.) She was the first governor of Jharkhand to complete five years in office. She is also the first tribal to be nominated for the President's post.

(5.) If victorious, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the country's President, and the second female, after Pratibha Patil. Also, whoever wins, will begin his/her tenure as the First Citizen on July 25, a day after the incumbent, Ram Nath Kovind, finishes his five-year-term.

