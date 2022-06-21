Home / India News / Who is Droupadi Murmu, BJP's candidate for presidential polls?
india news

Who is Droupadi Murmu, BJP's candidate for presidential polls?

The former Jharkhand governor will be up against ex-Union minister Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition's nominee, in the July 18 polls. If victorious, she will be the second woman, after Pratibha Patil, to be the country's President.
NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmi (centre) with former President Pranab Mukherjee and ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. (File Photo/HT)
NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmi (centre) with former President Pranab Mukherjee and ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. (File Photo/HT)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 10:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Hours after the joint opposition picked former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its choice to be the 15th President of India, the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday announced its candidate for the July 18 presidential polls: the former governor of Jharkhand, Droupadi Murmu, the ninth holder of that post.

Also Read | BJP names former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential candidate

Here are a few things to know about the politician from Odisha:

(1.) A former leader of the BJP, Murmu served as a Minister of State (Independent charge), in the BJP-BJD (Biju Janata Dal) coalition government, in her home state.

(2.) From March 2000 to August 2002, she held the commerce and transport portfolio. From August 2002 to May 2004, she headed the fisheries and animal resources development ministry.

Also Read | Who is Yashwant Sinha, Opposition's candidate for presidential polls?

(3.) Murmu, who was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and turned 64 on Monday, was the constitutional head of Jharkhand from May 2015 to July 2021. She was succeeded by the incumbent, Ramesh Bais.

(4.) She was the first governor of Jharkhand to complete five years in office. She is also the first tribal to be nominated for the President's post.

Also Read | Jayant Sinha reacts to father Yashwant contesting presidential polls

(5.) If victorious, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to be the country's President, and the second female, after Pratibha Patil. Also, whoever wins, will begin his/her tenure as the First Citizen on July 25, a day after the incumbent, Ram Nath Kovind, finishes his five-year-term.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
president of india
president of india
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out