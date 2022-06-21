Home / India News / Yashwant Sinha, ex-Union minister, is joint opposition's presidential candidate
india news

Yashwant Sinha, ex-Union minister, is joint opposition's presidential candidate

Yashwant Sinha, a civil servant-turned politician, has served as union minister in the governments led by Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha has been announced as the joint opposition candidate for presidential polls.(HT Photo)
Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha has been announced as the joint opposition candidate for presidential polls.(HT Photo)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Former union minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday was named as the joint opposition candidate for the presidential polls.

The decision to name the 84-year-old leader as the presidential candidate was announced by a meeting of the opposition leaders in the national capital.

Yashwant Sinha, a civil servant-turned politician, has served as union minister in the governments led by Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Sinha's name came up after Pawar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah opted out of the race.

"We are going to file the nomination for the Presidential elections on 27th June at 11.30 am," Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said.

The parties that attended the meeting include the Congress, NCP, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, AIMIM, RJD and AIUDF. Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja were among those who participated in the meeting. Five regional parties considered non aligned - TRS, BJD. AAP, SAD and YSRCP -- stayed away. These parties had also stayed away from the June 15 meeting convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
presidential election yashwant sinha
presidential election yashwant sinha
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out