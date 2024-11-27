Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Jay Bhattacharya? Kolkata-born academic picked by Donald Trump to lead US' National Institutes of Health

ByHT News Desk
Nov 27, 2024 09:15 AM IST

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Jay Bhattacharya as head of the NIH. He is a Stanford academic and known as Covid-19 policy critic.

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) appointed Stanford academic and Covid-19 policy critic Jay Bhattacharya as the head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Stanford scholar Jay Bhattacharya named head of NIH.(Stanford Health Policy)
Stanford scholar Jay Bhattacharya named head of NIH.(Stanford Health Policy)

The NIH, a part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, is the nation's top medical research agency.

ALSO READ- US universities warn foreign students amid concerns over Trump's plans on immigration: Report

Who is Jay Bhattacharya?

• Born in Kolkata in 1968, Jay Bhattacharya pursued both his MD and PhD in economics at Stanford University.

• He is a professor of health policy at Stanford University and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also directs Stanford's Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging.

ALSO READ- What is Fentanyl? Elon Musk confirms price will ‘rise sharply’ after Trump’s tariff threat on China

• Jay Bhattacharya’s research revolves around the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, emphasising the links between economics, biomedical advancements, and government policies.

• During the pandemic, Jay Bhattacharya’s work explored the epidemiology of Covid-19 and evaluated government responses. He has called for reforms in public health agencies to foster innovation and adjust bureaucratic power dynamics.

• Jay Bhattacharya was a vocal critic of the US government's Covid-19 policies during the pandemic.

ALSO READ- Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect; strikes in Lebanon shortly before truce

• In March 2020, Jay Bhattacharya co-authored an opinion piece in titled ‘Is the Coronavirus as Deadly as They Say?’. The article argued that there was insufficient evidence to justify shelter-in-place orders and quarantines.

ALSO READ- Robert F Kennedy Jr, anti-vaccine activist, is Donald Trump's pick for US health secretary

• In October 2020, Jay Bhattacharya co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration, advocating for a return to normal life for those not at risk of the virus. Later, Bhattacharya filed a lawsuit against the government, claiming it pressured social media platforms to censor his views.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On