Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the next Chief Justice of India?

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI). Justice Sanjiv Khanna.(ANI)

He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice DY Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65. He took over as the CJI in November 2022.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X.

As CJI, Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months and will leave office on May 13, 2025.

Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna?