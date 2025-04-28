Who is Neha Singh Rathore, booked over ‘provocative’ Pahalgam attack posts?

An FIR was registered on Sunday against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow for sharing “objectionable” content on social media regarding the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people. Neha Singh Rathore rose to fame in 2022 with her song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’, which followed the success of ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’ in 2020.(X/@nehafolksinger)

Authorities said her posts, described as “provocative”, targeted a specific faith community following the Pahalgam tragedy and could potentially threaten the nation's unity, according to PTI news agency.

Poet Abhay Pratap Singh, a resident of Gudamba, Kursi Road, lodged the complaint at Hazratganj police station.

"In this situation, singer and poetess Neha Singh Rathore, using her Twitter (now X) handle @nehafolksinger made some objectionable posts that can adversely affect the national integrity and made repeated efforts to incite one community against another based on religion," the complainant, Abhay Pratap Singh, said.

Following the complaint, police booked Rathore under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to promoting communal disharmony, disturbing public peace, and endangering India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity. She has also been charged under provisions of the Information Technology Act, police added.

Meanwhile, Rathore posted a video on her social media platform X, stating, “BJP’s IT cell is calling me anti-national because some Pakistani social media handle copied my video. 14 members of my family have served in the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. My brother is fighting Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and my uncle fought in the Kargil war.”

Who is Neha Singh Rathore?