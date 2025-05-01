Who is Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan? Senator claims Pak army will lay first brick at new Babri?

As tensions flare between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, a video went viral on Wednesday of Pakistani senator, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan declaring that the first brick of the new Babri mosque in Ayodhya would be laid by her country's armed forces. Pakistani senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan claimed that the Pakistani army would lay the first brick at a new Babri mosque in Ayodhya, amid tensions between India and Paksistan.(Senate of Pakistan)

The speech by Senator Khan took place on April 29 in Pakistan's Upper House, where she said, “The first brick of the new Babri mosque in Ayodhya will be laid by Pakistan Army soldiers, and the first azaan will be given by Army Chief Asim Munir himself.”

The Pakistani senator added, "We are not wearing bangles."

She also claimed that the Sikh people in the army would not attack Pakistan since it is religiously significant for them.

"If they are threatening Pakistan, then let them know that the Sikh army will not attack Pakistan because it’s the land of Guru Nanak for them," she said.

Who is Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan?

The Pakistani senator who is the deputy information secretary of the incumbent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

She has been a part of the Upper House since March 2021. She represents the province of Sindh on a woman's reserved seat.

She also served as a member of National Assembly of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

Palwasha Khan is also the niece of Ms Fozia Behram, a politician and businesswoman, who was the only female members elected in the general elections in the Punjab assembly from 1998-90.

India-Pakistan tensions

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads ever since a terrorist attack took the lives of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Pakistan repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian armed forces have also responded to these transgressions.

The Indian government has undertaken several measures against Pakistan due to its support for cross-border terrorism, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the reduction of the Pakistan High Commission staff, closure of Indian airspaces for Pakistani flights and the shutdown of the Attari border check post.

Pakistan had also announced its own measures, including the closure of its airspace for Indian flights, and has threatened to pull out of the Shimla Agreement, along with all other agreements with India.