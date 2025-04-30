India closes airspace for Pakistani flights days after Pahalgam terror attack

The Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistani flights, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) said on Wednesday. India has shut the airspace for airlines from Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack(Representative)

Indian airspace will not be available for:

• Aircraft registered in Pakistan,

• Aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines or operators,

• Including military aircraft.

The notice comes mere days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the death of 26 people, including 25 Indians. The attack, which also injured several other tourists at the Jammu and Kashmir resort town, happened last Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Union government had taken several steps to put pressure on Pakistan due to its support for cross-border terrorism. These steps included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the reduction of the Pakistan High Commission staff, and the closure of the Attari border checkpost.

Pakistan had also announced its own measures, including the closure of its airspace for Indian flights, along with copying most of the Indian measures. It had also threatened to pull out of the Shimla Agreement, along with all other agreements with India.

Tensions have been high between the two countries ever since the attack, with Pakistan repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Forces have been giving an appropriate response to the violations.