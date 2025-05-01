US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges India, Pakistan to de-escalate tensions

US Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in separate calls on Wednesday and urged both countries to de-escalate tensions. US secretary of state Marco Rubio urged both India and Pakistan to work towards maintaining peace and security after tensions flared between the neighbouring nations.(AFP)

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Marco Rubio had expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and had reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.

Rubio also called on Pakistan to condemn the attack, and cooperate with investigation efforts.

“He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” stated Tammy Bruce.

On April 22, a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 civilian lives, leading to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Since then the two countries, have suspended trade and multiple agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty and the Shimla agreement.

UN Secretary General speaks to India, Pakistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday and stressed the need for justice and accountability in the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Gutteres expressed concern over relations between India and Pakistan, warning that any "confrontation could have catastrophic consequences."

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said, "UN Secretary General spoke separately with Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and he also spoke with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India. In his phone call, the Secretary General reiterated strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. The Secretary General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means."

Dujarric added, "The Secretary General also expressed his deep concern at the rising tension between India and Pakistan, and he also underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences. The Secretary General offered his good officers to support any de-escalation efforts.