UN chief dials S Jaishankar, Shehbaz Sharif as jittery Pakistan sounds ‘24-36 hours' strike alert

Amid growing tensions, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately and strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif separately and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

The telephonic conversations come even as Pakistan claimed it has “credible intelligence” suggesting India plans to launch military action against the nation within the next 24-36 hours.

In what could be seen as a bid to divert attention from Pakistan's failure to curb terrorism, federal minister for information and broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, wrote on X, “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.”

Taking to X, Shehbaz Sharif said he spoke with Antonio Guterres and pleaded for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

"Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres this evening. I reaffirmed Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident. I urged the UN to play its role in resolving the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions. Pakistan remains committed to peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged," Sharif wrote.

UN chief speaks with Jaishankar

In a call with S Jaishankar, Antonio Guterres reiterated his condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, noting the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means while voicing deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice,” Jaishankar posted on X.

“I just want to update you on the Secretary General’s phone calls this morning,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general, said at the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Guterres spoke separately with Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“In his phone calls, the Secretary General reiterated his strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. The Secretary General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means,” Dujarric said.

Guterres also expressed his deep concern at the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, and he also underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences.

“The Secretary General offered his good offices to support any de-escalation efforts,” Dujarric said.