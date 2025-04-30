Pahalgam attack live updates: NIA, which is probing the terror attack, has been interrogating several vendors and eyewitnesses in the valley.

Pahalgam attack live updates: In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, tensions between India and Pakistan continued to be on the rise. Islamabad on Wednesday cited "credible evidence" to claim that India was planning to carry out military action against it within the next 24 to 36 hours, warning New Delhi of "catastrophic consequences"....Read More

The claim made by Pakistan's information minister Attatullah Tarar came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a key security meeting at this residence and granted armed forces “complete operational freedom” to determine the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The terror attack in Pahalgam, which took place on April 22, left behind a massive scar of trauma and anguish in the hearts of the victims and the entire nation. The incident is being probed by the National Investigation Agency, with officials interrogating operators, vendors, photographers, and all those employed in the adventure spots at the scene of the attack.

The federal agency also interrogated the zipline operator in Baisaran, whose video of chanting "Allahu Akbar" before the attack had gone viral on social media.

Pahalgam terror attack | Key points