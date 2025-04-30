Pahalgam attack live updates: UN chief calls Jaishankar, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pahalgam attack live updates: In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, tensions between India and Pakistan continued to be on the rise. Islamabad on Wednesday cited "credible evidence" to claim that India was planning to carry out military action against it within the next 24 to 36 hours, warning New Delhi of "catastrophic consequences"....Read More
The claim made by Pakistan's information minister Attatullah Tarar came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a key security meeting at this residence and granted armed forces “complete operational freedom” to determine the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The terror attack in Pahalgam, which took place on April 22, left behind a massive scar of trauma and anguish in the hearts of the victims and the entire nation. The incident is being probed by the National Investigation Agency, with officials interrogating operators, vendors, photographers, and all those employed in the adventure spots at the scene of the attack.
The federal agency also interrogated the zipline operator in Baisaran, whose video of chanting "Allahu Akbar" before the attack had gone viral on social media.
Pahalgam terror attack | Key points
- PM Modi chaired key security meeting with India's top defence officials, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the heads of the three armed services, on Tuesday. While allowing complete freedom to the armed forces, he expressed full trust and confidence in their professionalism.
- PM Modi also reportedly met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday, wherein Amit Shah was also believed to be present. News agency PTI reported, citing sources, that the meeting was in connection with the Pahalgam attack.
- Meanwhile, as NIA digs deep into the Pahalgam terror attack, intelligence agencies have some information that some of the attackers and a local operative are still hiding somewhere in the mountains of the Pir Panjal range.
- Pakistan's information minister, while claiming that India intends to carry out military action against it, said that Islamabad has itself been a victim of terrorism and condemned it in all forms of self-violence.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also spoke separately with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to a UN spokesperson, Guterres expressed deep concern at "rising tensions" between India and Pakistan. He pressed on the need for people to avoid confrontation that could have resulted in tragic consequences.
- Authorities on Tuesday closed nearly 50 public parks and tourists destinations across Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure in the threat perception that comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Incident 'rattled entire humanity', says Punjab BJP chief
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said that the Pahalgam terror attack has rattled the entire humanity and praised J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah for his statement in the assembly.
"I believe what happened in Pahalgam has rattled the entire humanity... No one can understand the pain of terrorism more than Punjab. 25,000-30,000 Punjabis lost their lives to terrorism," Jakhar told ANI.
He said that Abdullah has "touched the hearts of every person" with his statement in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Kishan Reddy slams KCR for not condemning terror attack
Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy slammed BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao "for not speaking a single word" to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack during his party's public meeting in Warangal.
"Everyone is rising above the politics, region, religion and caste and condemning this act of terrorism. All the state governments and senior leaders of the world are also supporting India," Reddy told reporters.
"A big public meeting of BRS was held during these days in Warangal. But their leader, KCR, has not spoken a single word about Pahalgam...I request the people of Telangana to question and clear the stand of BRS in this matter," he added.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Pakistan again violates ceasefire across LoC
Pakistan once again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the official statement, during the night of April 29-30, Pakistani Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors.
"Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately," it added.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Parl should discuss terror attack, says DMK leader
DMK leader TKS Elangovan resounded Congress call for a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.
"They (opposition) want to know. There should be a discussion on such a huge incident in Pahalgam. It is right," Elangovan told ANI.
"The Parliament should discuss...The people of India should know what has happened," he added.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Body of man who died during treatment in Chennai sent to Karachi
The body a 23-year-old Pakistani man, who died during treatment in a hospital in Chennai, was brought to Karachi on Tuesday following his mother's appeal to the government for help after the Pahalgam attack.
Syed Aryan Shah, who was suffering from heart and severe lung ailments, had been on life support for respiratory failure at MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai. He passed away on April 25.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Farooq Abdullah rejects Congress' 'gayab' jibe at PM Modi
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday rejected Congress' allegation of PM Modi being "missing" amid the rising tensions with Pakistan.
“Where is he missing? I know he is in Delhi,” Abdullah said.
The image Congress posted on X without naming the PM showed an old photo of him with his body missing, and his clothes forming the outline.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Farooq Abdullah gives 'full support' to PM Modi
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.
Abdullah said, "We have given our full support to the prime minister. After that, we should not be questioned. The prime minister should do whatever work he necessary."
Asserting India's stand of being non-aggressive, he said, "India has never attacked anyone first. It all started from there (Pakistan), and we responded. Even today, we will not use it (nuclear weapons) unless they do. But if they use it, we have it too. May God never let such a situation arise".
Pahalgam attack live updates: US State dept in touch with India, Pakistan
The US State Department said that it closely monitoring the developments in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that it was in constant touch with Islamabad and New Delhi over the rising tensions.
State department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "The Secretary of State will speak with the foreign ministers of both countries. We're also monitoring the developments across the board in that region, and we, as you know, are at multiple levels in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan."
"Not just at the Foreign Minister level, certainly, but at multiple levels. We, of course, are encouraging all parties to work together for a responsible solution. The world is watching this, but I have no additional details in that regard," she added.
She also said that Rubio has asked both the countries to "not escalate the situation".
Pahalgam attack live updates: Pak warns India in case of military act
While claiming that India is planning to carry out military action against Pakistan, the latter's information minister Attatullah Tarar said that New Delhi had "self-assumed".
However, Tarar warned, Being a responsible state, Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth. Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond.”
Pahalgam attack live updates: Pak claims proof of Indian military airstrike
Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it has "credible intelligence" that India was planning out to carry out military action against it within the next 24-36 hours.
Pakistani information minister Attatullah Tarah took to X and posted, Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident."
Pahalgam attack live updates: PM Modi meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Home minister Amit Shah is believed to have been part of the meet.
News agency PTI, reported citing sources, said that the meeting was in connection with the attack only.
Pahalgam attack live updates: PM Modi gives full freedom to armed forces
After the key security meeting with top defence officials on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the armed forces have complete operational freedom to "decide on the mode, targets and timing of our response".
Pahalgam attack live updates: PM Modi chairs key security meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a top security meet at his residence with defence minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the heads of the three armed services.
Pahalgam attack live updates: NIA interrogates zipline operator, street vendors
The NIA is interrogating several individuals, including employees of the adventure spots, as part of its probe into the Pahalgam terror attack.
The agency is questioning pony operators, vendors, photographers, including the zipline operator who went viral for his "Allahu Akbar".
Several so-called overground workers (OGWs), those offering logistical support to terrorists, are also being questioned to find out their possible role in reconnaissance, sheltering the terrorists before and after the attacks, or providing them with weapons, said an officer, who asked not to be named.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Nearly 50 tourists spots across J&K shut
Nearly 50 tourist spots and public parks have been shut across Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measures in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
Officials told news agency PTI that 48 of the 87 public parks and gardens in Kashmir.