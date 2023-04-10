Who is Papalpreet Singh, Amritpal Singh's most trusted aide arrested today?

The Punjab police in a joint operation arrested pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh from the Amritsar Rural area on Monday. “Our teams spearheaded a search operation for the past three days after we received key information about Papalpreet’s location in the Dasuya area. We have arrested him,” a senior police official said.

In another picture, Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh can be seen sitting on a three-wheeler along with a bike.

Amritpal and Papalpreet had been on the run since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against them. Singh and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack on police personnel, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Here's all you need to know Papalpreet Singh:

Papalpreet Singh is considered to be Amritpal's most trusted aide and mentor, and was believed to be the mastermind behind his escape. He has reportedly advised Amritpal on several issues. According to reports, Papalpreet has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI - from where he was taking instructions to raise the bogey of Khalistan in Punjab. In 2015, he was arrested after the police linked him with the ISI. Papalpreet calls himself a journalist based out of Amritsar who reportedly runs a website ‘Punjab Shield’. The website is essentially a Khalistani propaganda site. Papalpreet is facing four criminal cases - including one under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and one for the Ajnala police station incident. As per reports, Papalpreet was also served an income tax notice to explain the source of ₹ 4.48 lakh credited into his account.

