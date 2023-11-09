Who is Preneet Kaur, suspended Congress MP praised by BJP for voting against Mahua Moitra?

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hailed Congress MP Preneet Kaur who voted against TMC MP Mahua Moitra as the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha adopted its report in the cash-for-query allegation, saying she sided with the truth.

Congress MP Preneet Kaur. (PTI)

"(Congress MP) Preneet Kaur sided with the truth. I thank her for it. No right-thinking person would support Mahua Moitra," BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi told ANI.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said Kaur didn't compromise with the country's national security.

"Punjab has always stood for India's identity and national security. Today again Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress Party MP Preneet Kaur did not make any compromise with national security. India was, is and will always be grateful to the brave hearts," he tweeted in Hindi.

Dubey lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month, claiming Moitra had accepted expensive gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for sharing her parliamentary login credentials. He said the businessman used her account to post questions against the Adani Group.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

According to the chairman of the panel, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, six members of the panel voted in favour of adopting the report; four voted against it. He said he has sent the report to Om Birla for further action.

Who is Preneet Kaur?

Preneet Kaur is a Lok Sabha member from the Congress party. She is the wife of former Congress leader and ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. She represents Punjab's Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.

In February 2023, she was suspended by the Congress party over alleged anti-party activities. The party had asked from her why she shouldn't be expelled.

The action had been taken against after complaints from Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring that she was helping the BJP in Punjab.

She had been staying away from the Congress's activities since her husband was ousted from the post of chief minister by the Congress in 2021. She skipped Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as well.

“The Congress president has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of PCC Punjab, alleging that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view,” a party member had told Hindustan Times in February.

Her husband, Captain Amarinder Singh had formed his own party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. However, after a dismal show, he merged his party with the BJP.

