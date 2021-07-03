Who is Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand's 3rd chief minister in 4 months?

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday has been chosen as the next chief minister of Uttarakhand by the state BJP legislative party a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post. About 57 BJP MLAs of the state met at the party headquarters in Dehradun today to choose the next CM of the state, which is scheduled to go to the elections next year.

According to reports, the 45-year-old MLA from the Khatima constituency of the Udham Singh Nagar district has never held a ministerial position in the state cabinet. The two-time MLA has a strong sway among the youth as he remained the president of the BJP youth wing in the state. By profession, Pushkar Singh Dhami is an advocate. Pushkar Dhami is also believed to be close to Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the present governor of Maharashtra, who also served as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for a very short stint. Pushkar Singh Dhami served as the officer on special duty when Koshyari was the CM. Dhami is also reportedly close to defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat remained the CM with the shortest stint as he did not even get the chance to speak in the Uttarakhand Assembly.

Uttarakhand's 3rd CM in 4 months

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned in March making way for Tirath Singh Rawat, the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, who resigned on Friday, thus making Pushkar Singh Dhami the 3rd CM in 4 months. While there were complaints against Trivendra Singh Rawat's style of functioning, the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat came amid uncertainty over by-polls that he was supposed to win to continue in office.