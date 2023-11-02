Who is Raaj Kumar Anand, Delhi minister raided by ED today?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raaj Kumar Singh. The development comes on a day when Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is to be questioned by the ED in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Raaj Kumar Anand (Image courtesy: delhi.gov.in)

As per reports, the raids are part of a ‘money laundering investigation' and are underway at his official residence in the national capital, and nine other premises linked to him.

Who is Raaj Kumar Anand?

(1.) A first-term legislator, he represents Delhi's Patel Nagar assembly constituency. He got elected in the Delhi assembly election in February 2020.

(2.) In the Arvind Kejriwal-headed Cabinet, Anand holds multiple portfolios. These include Social Welfare, SC and ST, Gurudwara Elections, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

(3.) According to his LinkedIn profile, the 57-year-old politician worked as a child labourer in a lock factory in Aligarh to complete his early education. He then completed his MA by giving tuitions.

(4.) Before joining politics, he was a successful businessman selling Rexine leather. Also a social worker, he opened the Anandpath Foundation for the betterment of the underprivileged people.

(5.) In 2011, Anand joined the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, in which Arvind Kejriwal was a key figure. He eventually joined the Kejriwal-led AAP.

