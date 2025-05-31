Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Sharmishta Panoli, Instagram influencer held for controversial remarks linked to Op Sindoor?

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2025 03:13 PM IST

A 22-year-old law student from Pune, Sharmishta Panoli, was arrested on Friday in Gurugram for her controversial remarks.

Social media content creator Sharmishta Panoli has been arrested in Haryana's Gurugram by Kolkata Police for allegedly posting a communal video that sparked widespread outrage online.

Following the backlash, Sharmishta Panoli deleted the post and issued a public apology.(X - @SSYadav108)
Following the backlash, Sharmishta Panoli deleted the post and issued a public apology.(X - @SSYadav108)

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested late Friday night in Haryana's Gurugram, had reportedly made controversial remarks criticising Bollywood celebrities for their silence on "Operation Sindoor."

According to police sources, the video sparked severe backlash, with many users accusing her of promoting hate speech. The influencer was heavily trolled and received threatening messages in the comments.

Also Read | Instagram influencer Sharmishta Panoli Panoli arrested in Gurugram over post on Operation Sindoor

Following the backlash, Sharmishta Panoli deleted the post and issued a public apology, but by then, an FIR had already been filed in Kolkata.

Authorities claimed that several attempts were made to serve legal notices to Sharmishta Panoli and her family. When she went untraceable, a court issued an arrest warrant, leading to her eventual detention in Gurugram.

Who is Sharmishta Panoli?

A 22-year-old law student from Pune, Sharmishta Panoli, was arrested on Friday in Gurugram for her controversial remarks linked to Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | ‘Double-faced nation, which face do we talk to?’: MJ Akbar rips into Pakistan

Sharmishta Panoli had deleted the allegedly offensive post on Instagram and apologised for her remarks on X as well as Instagram. She was produced before a Gurugram court and was brought to Kolkata on transit remand, Indian Express reported, citing officials.

As per police sources, the FIR was lodged under sections 196(1) (a) promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community, 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), 353(1)(c) (statements that incite public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also Read | CDS Anil Chauhan reveals how Operation Sindoor against Pakistan shows future of war: 5 points

After the controversy, Panoli made her Instagram account private and deleted all the posts from her other handle, but in her May 15 story highlight, she issued an unconditional apology stating she never intended to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

Panoli is expected to be presented before a Kolkata court on May 31, where further legal proceedings will outline the direction of the case. Her legal team will likely challenge the legality of the arrest, citing procedural irregularities and the context of her apology.

Meanwhile, the case continues to trend on social media platforms like X, with hashtags like#ReleaseSharmishtaand#ArrestSharmishtareflecting the divided public sentiments.

(with PTI inputs)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Who is Sharmishta Panoli, Instagram influencer held for controversial remarks linked to Op Sindoor?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On