Who is Vijay Nair? BJP asks AAP as comedians on radar in liquor policy probe

The BJP and the Congress stepped up the attack on the Aam Aadmi Party as the eight private individuals against whom the CBI has issued lookout circulars include one Vijay Nair -- associated with several comedians. Another private individual in Dinesh Arora, CBI officials revealed on Sunday. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia became 'uncomfortable' when he was asked about Vijay Nair at an interaction of the journalists. The party has not issued any statement on the private individuals named in the CBI FIR. Vijay Nair released a statement saying he will cooperate with the ongoing investigation and has not fled the country, as has been claimed. "I am abroad for the last few weeks for some personal work. I have not done anything wrong. So there is no question of my running away," he said.

Here are the latest updates in the liquor policy probe:

1. According to reports, a number of standup comedians and social media influencers are on the radar of the probe.

2. The CBI officials are looking into some 'toolkit modules' that could have been used to generate positive response for a liberal liquor sale policy, a PTI report said.

3. Vijay Nair has close links with several standup comedians and such companies. Only Much Louder, Babblefish and Motherswear are some of the companies that he is associated with, reports said.

4. Some Hyderabad-based individuals and companies allegedly got licenses for liquor sale in Delhi.

5. Comedian Vir Das's name has also surfaced as he was the director of Weirdass Comedy, associated with Vijay Nair.

6. The BJP has dragged Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said his family members attended a meeting on Delhi's excise policy.

7. Reports said Vijay Nair had volunteered for the Aam Aadmi Party in past and was instrumental in roping in celebrities in support of the party.

8. The corporate affairs ministry has launched a parallel probe as a maze of corporate entities are linked to the persons named in the CBI FIR.

