Who is ZPM's Lalthansanga, who defeated Mizoram CM Zoramthanga in Aizawl?

In a major setback for the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost the polls from his seat Aizawl East I, and he was defeated by veteran politician and senior ZPM member Lalthansanga.

ZPM vice president Lalthansanga defeated Mizoram CM Zoramthanga in Aizawl East I. (Photo - Facebook)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lalthansanga, one of the most significant members of the Zoram People's Movement, took a steady lead against Zoramthanga in the early trends on Monday morning, and ended up winning the polls with over 2100 votes.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Opposition party ZPM is set to form a government in Mizoram with a thumping majority, leading on over 25 seats out of the total 40 in the state. MNF, however, is lagging behind with just 10 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on two seats while the Congress party has one just one.

Here is all you need to know about Lalthansanga, the man who defeated the Mizoram Chief Minister on the Aizawl East I seat, Zoramthanga's home turf.

Lalthansanga: Top points about ZPM leader

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lalthansanga is one of the senior-most leaders of the Zoham People's Movement, and is the vice president of the six-party alliance. Lalthansanga is a former MLA who has major popularity in the Zarkawt area of Aizawl.

Before joining the ZPM alliance, Lalthansanga was a member of the Mizoram People's Conference. He was the vice president of MPC, but resigned from the party to join ZPM in 2019, soon after Zoramthanga assumed charge as the new CM of the state.

Notably, now MPC is also a part of the Zoram People's Movement alliance. Lalthansanga was the one who backed the idea of merging MPC with ZPM, a move which party president Lalmangaiha Sailo was opposed to.

However, soon after he resigned, the party ended up merging with the alliance, which has now dethroned the ruling MNF and will be forming a government in Mizoram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}