Who may replace Lingayat strongman Yediyurappa in Karnataka? List of frontrunners

Replacing four-time chief minister BS Yediyurappa amid the strong support from the Lingayat community will not be easy but as the 77-year-old chief minister has already dropped enough hints that he is on his way out, the guessing game has started. Though the speculated names have dismissed any such possibility and attributed such speculations to mere political rumours.

Here is the list of frontrunners:

Murugesh Nirani

The mines and geology minister of the state cabinet, Murugesh Nirani, is said to be one of the top contenders for the CM post as, like Yediyurappa, he also represents the Lingayat community. He is also the chairman of Nirani Group which includes Nirani Sugars Ltd, Sai Priya Sugars Ltd, MRN Cane Power India Ltd., Nirani Cements Pvt. Ltd, and Bilagi Sugar Mill Ltd. The 56-year-old minister has recently said that there was no instruction for replacing Yediyurappa. "I never lobbied for any post in my life. I will shoulder the responsibility bestowed on me by the party. Our national leaders will choose the right person for the CM post after considering all the factors," he said.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi is 58 years old and a veteran BJP politician who has been representing Dharwad in Parliament since 2004. "No one has spoken to me about it (succeeding Yediyurappa). It's only the media, which is discussing it. As no one has spoken to me, there is no need to react to it," Pralhad Joshi has said in reaction to speculations of becoming the next chief minister.

Basavaraj S Bommai

The 61-year-old home minister of Karnataka is another probable on the list but Basavaraj S Bommai has refuted speculations and said nothing is official. "I don't want to answer any speculative question," the home minister said.

C T Ravi

CT Ravi is the party's national general secretary and is a four-time MLA from the Chikmagalur constituency. Before becoming the national general secretary of the party, he was a minister in the state cabinet. He is 54 years old.

B L Santhosh

Another national joint general secretary of the party BL Santosh's association with the BJP began in 1993 when he started as an RSS pracharak. In 2006, he moved to the BJP as Karnataka general secretary.

Arvind Bellad

Another Lingayat community leader, Arvind Bellad is a young face and he comes from a political family -- his father is Chandrakant Bellad. He is a two-time MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad West constituency.

Jagadish Shettar

Jagdish Shettar, a minister of Yediyurappa's cabinet, served as the state's chief minister between 2012 and 2013. He too represents the Lingayat community.

Apart from them, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan are also in the race.

Factors deciding Karnataka's next CM

Yediyurappa in his current term faced open rebellion from the party against the alleged intervention of his son BY Vijayendra in the administration. As Yediyurappa's age and health are also some factors possibly driving the change, the national leaderhsip may go for a young CM this time. Another crucial factor will be the community as the BJP enjoys the massive support of the Lingayat community in the state. On the other hand, the state has not seen a Brahmin CM since 1988, after Ramakrishna Hegde.

