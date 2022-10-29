After Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal asks Gujarat: 'Who should be CM candidate?'

After Punjab, where state elections were held earlier this year, Arvind Kejriwal is now asking Gujarat: “Who should be the chief minister candidate?” In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had conducted a survey, and Bhagwant Mann had emerged as the popular choice. Later the party had won with a huge mandate and Mann took charge as the chief minister.

At a press briefing on Saturday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party chief asked: “Who should be the next Gujarat chief minister? Please share your opinion.”

Hitting out at the rival party ruling in Gujarat, he said: "The BJP has no plan for next five years. Inflation is a big issue, across the country, even in Gujarat. When they changed the CM a year back, and removed Vijay Rupani to bring Bhupendra Patel, they did not ask people. We don't do that. The AAP seeks public view. Now, we have feelers have that the AAP is set to come to power here."

Kejriwal announced a number to register the opinion - 6357000360. On this number, people can send voice message, WhatsApp and SMSes till November 3. The results would be announced on November 4. He has also shared an email id on which views can be sent.

Arvind Kejriwal's latest campaign ahead of the Gujarat elections comes amid multiple controversies and political standoffs with the BJP, which has been ruling in the state for nearly 27 years. The latest is the Delhi CM's comments on including photos of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and Hindu God Ganesha on currency notes. On Saturday, a day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter, he said that his comments were taken out of context.

