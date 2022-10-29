Home / India News / After Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal asks Gujarat: 'Who should be CM candidate?'

After Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal asks Gujarat: 'Who should be CM candidate?'

india news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP had earlier followed the popular opinion route in Punjab.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier said that his party will end corruption in the state, like it did in Delhi and Punjab, on priority if elected. (ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier said that his party will end corruption in the state, like it did in Delhi and Punjab, on priority if elected. (ANI)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

After Punjab, where state elections were held earlier this year, Arvind Kejriwal is now asking Gujarat: “Who should be the chief minister candidate?” In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had conducted a survey, and Bhagwant Mann had emerged as the popular choice. Later the party had won with a huge mandate and Mann took charge as the chief minister.

At a press briefing on Saturday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party chief asked: “Who should be the next Gujarat chief minister? Please share your opinion.”

Hitting out at the rival party ruling in Gujarat, he said: "The BJP has no plan for next five years. Inflation is a big issue, across the country, even in Gujarat. When they changed the CM a year back, and removed Vijay Rupani to bring Bhupendra Patel, they did not ask people. We don't do that. The AAP seeks public view. Now, we have feelers have that the AAP is set to come to power here."

Kejriwal announced a number to register the opinion - 6357000360. On this number, people can send voice message, WhatsApp and SMSes till November 3. The results would be announced on November 4. He has also shared an email id on which views can be sent.

Arvind Kejriwal's latest campaign ahead of the Gujarat elections comes amid multiple controversies and political standoffs with the BJP, which has been ruling in the state for nearly 27 years. The latest is the Delhi CM's comments on including photos of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and Hindu God Ganesha on currency notes. On Saturday, a day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter, he said that his comments were taken out of context.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party gujarat + 1 more
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party gujarat

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out