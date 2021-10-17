Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / WHO to meet on Oct 26 to consider Covaxin's emergency listing
india news

WHO to meet on Oct 26 to consider Covaxin's emergency listing

With this recent development, India can now expect the Emergency Use approval for Covaxin by the last week of October.
On October 5, the world health body extended giving the EUL to Covaxin by a week. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

India may have to wait slightly longer for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to grant the Emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Taking to Twitter, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan informed on Sunday that the technical advisory group, involved in examining the vaccine, will meet on October 26 to consider the Emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin. She further stated that the world health body is working closely with the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to complete the formalities.

“The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL (Emergency use listing) for Covaxin. WHO has been working closely with BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere,” Dr Soumya Swaminathan tweeted.

On WHO's request, Bharat Biotech submitted additional information on the vaccine on September 27. On October 5, the world health body extended giving the EUL to Covaxin by a week. With this recent development, India can now expect the Emergency Use approval for the Covid-19 vaccine by the last week of October.

The Emergency Use Listing process - done by WHO and the Technical Advisory Group of independent experts - is centred on determining if a manufactured product (e.g. a vaccine) is quality-assured, safe and effective, WHO informed in a tweet earlier.

RELATED STORIES

The indigenously developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the six vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from India's Drug Regulator and is being used in the nationwide anti-COVID-19 inoculation programme along with Covishield and Sputnik V. It was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharat biotech covaxin covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar scales up Covid-19 vaccination, 3 mega camps before Chhath Puja

The Week Ahead: Mumbai gears up to reopen colleges and cinemas; ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins

The Week Ahead: Mumbai gears up to reopen colleges and cinemas; ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins

HT THIS DAY: October 18, 1979 — Nobel Peace Prize for Mother Teresa
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP