'Who were they…': Vivek Agnihotri's cryptic post about 'friend' Sushant Rajput

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared a cryptic tweet Wednesday about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020. "Who were those people, Sushant, my friend," 'The Kashmir Files' director said and shared a selfie with the late actor, as he joined the (still) ongoing debate surrounding his death; many fans still claim the actor - who played India cricket star MS Dhoni in a biopic - was murdered and did not die of suicide, as is the official version.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"'Vo mujhe bhi nahin chorenge'... Kaun the 'vo', Sushant, mere dost?" ("'They won't even spare me'... Who were 'they', Sushant, my friend?"), Agnihotri tweeted in Hindi.

The director added the hashtags #SushantSinghRajput and #RightToJustice.

Sushant Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The postmortem report said he died of asphyxia and a team of doctors from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences advised the Central Bureau of Investigation that the actor died by suicide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, in another plot twist (and there have been several in this case), including accusations against girlfriend and fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty, a mortuary worker this week alleged Rajput was killed. Roopkumar Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying the actor's body bore 'marks of fracture' and 'injuries'.

"When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I had over 28 years of experience," he said, claiming, "I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later."

"There were fracture marks on his body. What to write in the postmortem report is the doctor's job. He (Rajput) should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," he was quoted by the news agency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubhangi Gupta A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail