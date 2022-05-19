Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Who will be Delhi's new L-G? These 4 names being discussed, says report

Anil Baijal, the current L-G, sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. The President, however, is out of India on a state visit till May 21.
Anil Baijal, who resigned as Delhi L-G, on Wednesday. (File Photo)
Published on May 19, 2022 09:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. However, the resignation, though abrupt, is yet to be accepted as the President is currently on a state visit to Jamaica, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, till May 21.

Baijal, who put in his papers citing ‘personal reasons,’ became Delhi's L-G on December 31, 2016. The former bureaucrat's five-year tenure ended last year but he was granted an extension.

Meanwhile, according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, one among the following four names will likely succeed Baijal, once the former Union home secretary's resignation is formally accepted:

(1.) Praful Khoda Patel: The current administrator of Lakshadweep, which, like Delhi, is a Union territory, was in the news last year for what locals said were a set of decisions that would ‘affect the traditions and unique culture’ of the archipelago. 

(2.) Rajiv Mehrishi: Like Baijal, a former Union home secretary, who also had stints as the finance secretary and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), among others.

(3.) Sunil Arora: A former chief election commissioner whose term ended in April last year, Arora also served as secretary in the ministers of skill development and entrepreneurship, and information & broadcasting, respectively. 

(4.) Rakesh Asthana: The current police commissioner of Delhi who began his stint in the national capital in July last year. That October, the Delhi high court rejected a PIL challenging Asthana's appointment. The case is currently with the Supreme Court.

 

 

Topics
anil baijal delhi lieutenant governor
