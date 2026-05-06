Three in the fray, one to lead Kerala: Who will be the next chief minister?

After a decade in opposition, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has returned to power in Kerala with a resounding mandate. The alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, improving on its 2001 tally of 99 seats. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was reduced to 35 seats, while the BJP-led NDA secured three. Incumbent chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan resigned following the defeat of the LDF government. Front runners to be Kerala CM - VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala (ANI/PTI/Gemini)

With government formation underway, attention has turned to the selection of the next chief minister. The Congress party is currently navigating a three-way leadership tussle among VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. While the high command has called for restraint, supporters have already begun public campaigns for their preferred leaders.

VD Satheesan Satheesan is seen as the frontrunner. He took over as Leader of the Opposition after defeats in 2016 and 2021 and rebuilt the party’s organisational and electoral base. Under him, the UDF won 18 of 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and performed well in the 2025 local body polls.

He also led the party in key bypoll wins in Thrikkakara, Puthuppally and Nilambur. He consistently targeted the LDF government and CM Pinarayi Vijayan on governance issues and took firm positions in internal matters. Seen as the face of the campaign, Satheesan has the backing of key allies like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

After the Assembly results, Satheesan said the UDF had fulfilled its promise to return to power.