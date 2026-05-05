TVK chief Vijay has requested Congress support to form TN govt: KC Venugopal

Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has reached out to the Congress seeking support to form the government in Tamil Nadu, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said on Tuesday. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay greets the crowd from his father's residence as his party leads during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The Vijay-led party emerged as the single largest formation in the ssembly elections, winning 108 seats, but remains 10 short of the majority mark needed to stake claim to power. The Congress, which secured five seats, is yet to take a final call on extending support.

Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE

Understanding the Tami Nadu maths Vijay has won from both constituencies he contested, which are Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. As per Election Commission rules, he must vacate one seat. TVK sources indicate he is likely to give up the Tiruchirappalli seat, said a PTI report.

If he does so, TVK’s tally will drop from 108 to 107. The numbers become tighter as the party’s Speaker, once elected, will not vote during a confidence motion, reducing the effective strength to 106.

This means TVK would need the support of at least 12 additional MLAs to prove a majority. Within the DMK-led bloc, the Congress has five seats, the Left parties together have four, the DMDK has one, while the IUML and VCK have two seats each. On the other side, within the AIADMK alliance, the PMK has four seats, while the BJP and AMMK have one each.

If TVK manages to secure support that takes it past the majority mark of 118, the Governor would invite the party to form the government. However, if it fails to garner enough backing from other parties, it may be denied that opportunity.

In such a case, the Governor can invite the DMK, the second-largest party, to attempt forming the government. If the DMK is also unable to prove a majority, Tamil Nadu could be placed under Governor’s rule for up to six months.