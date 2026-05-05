Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: All eyes now on who Vijay allies with

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Vijay waves to the crowd from his father's residence as his party leads during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has rewritten Tamil Nadu's political script, with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerging as the single-largest force in the 234-member Assembly. In a historic debut performance, TVK secured 108 seats, just 10 short of the majority mark of 118, setting the stage for intense negotiations and possible coalition-building to form the next government. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance has won 73 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led NDA combine trails with 53 seats. The results mark a decisive shift away from decades of Dravidian dominance, with voters backing a new political alternative in large numbers. As the dust settles on a high-stakes election, all eyes are now on government formation — whether TVK can secure outside support or stitch together a coalition to cross the halfway mark. Backroom talks, alliance signals, and statements from key leaders are expected to shape the next few hours and days. Key facts on Tamil Nadu election results Majority mark in Assembly: 118 seats

TVK tally: 108 seats (single-largest party)

DMK alliance: 73 seats

AIADMK-led NDA: 53 seats

TVK short by: 10 seats for majority

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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance has won 73 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led NDA combine trails with 53 seats. The results mark a decisive shift away from decades of Dravidian dominance, with voters backing a new political alternative in large numbers. As the dust settles on a high-stakes election, all eyes are now on government formation — whether TVK can secure outside support or stitch together a coalition to cross the halfway mark. Backroom talks, alliance signals, and statements from key leaders are expected to shape the next few hours and days. Key facts on Tamil Nadu election results Majority mark in Assembly: 118 seats

TVK tally: 108 seats (single-largest party)

DMK alliance: 73 seats

AIADMK-led NDA: 53 seats

TVK short by: 10 seats for majority