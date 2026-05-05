Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: All eyes now on who Vijay allies with
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has won 108 seats, short of majority in Tamil Nadu. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam got 73, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 53. Focus now is on alliances as government formation begins.
- 6 Mins agoThe two-seat conundrum
- 21 Mins agoRahul Gandhi's shoutout to Vijay amid Tamil Nadu alliance buzz
- 24 Mins agoFinal assembly election results tally
- 26 Mins agoVijay once sued his parents for forcing him into politics
- 29 Mins agoThe AIADMK option for Vijay's TVK
- 36 Mins agoWill DMK ally with Vijay's TVK?
- 42 Mins agoWhat next? Smaller parties scenario explained
- 1 Hr agoTVK emerges largest party, but needs 10 more
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has rewritten Tamil Nadu's political script, with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerging as the single-largest force in the 234-member Assembly. In a historic debut performance, TVK secured 108 seats, just 10 short of the majority mark of 118, setting the stage for intense negotiations and possible coalition-building to form the next government....Read More
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance has won 73 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led NDA combine trails with 53 seats. The results mark a decisive shift away from decades of Dravidian dominance, with voters backing a new political alternative in large numbers.
As the dust settles on a high-stakes election, all eyes are now on government formation — whether TVK can secure outside support or stitch together a coalition to cross the halfway mark. Backroom talks, alliance signals, and statements from key leaders are expected to shape the next few hours and days.
Key facts on Tamil Nadu election results
- Majority mark in Assembly: 118 seats
- TVK tally: 108 seats (single-largest party)
- DMK alliance: 73 seats
- AIADMK-led NDA: 53 seats
- TVK short by: 10 seats for majority
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: The two-seat conundrum
Vijay has won two seats, so he will have to vacate one, which brings TVK's effective tally to 107. But in the case of a bypoll, the effective majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly also comes down to 117, meaning TVK, in any case, needs 10 more MLAs to form the government.
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: One vote matters. Ask this DMK minister
In a dramatic electoral upset, senior DMK leader and State Minister for Co-operatives KR Periakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur Assembly seat by a razor-thin margin of just one vote in the Tamil Nadu elections.
Election Commission data revealed that Seenivasa Sethupathy R of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured victory with 83,375 votes, while Periakaruppan finished with 83,374 votes. The contest witnessed a tense finish; Periyakaruppan led by 30 votes at the end of the penultimate round, only for the final tally to shift in favour of the TVK candidate.
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi's shoutout to Vijay amid Tamil Nadu alliance buzz
Congress MP and leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday congratulated Tamil Nadu leader and actor Vijay for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), 's big victory in its maiden contest in the southern state. Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu's favouring Vijay's party was a reflection of the “rising voice of youth”.
“I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK’s spectacular result. This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth, which cannot, and will not, be ignored,” Gandhi said in a tweet, while also thanking Congress workers for their campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
“I reiterate that the Congress party will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” he concluded.
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: Final assembly election results tally
TVK tally: 108 seats (single-largest party)
DMK alliance: 73 seats
AIADMK-led NDA: 53 seats
Others- 0
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: Vijay once sued his parents for forcing him into politics
There was a time when Vijay did not want to enter politics at all. And he had even sued his parents for pushing him to do the same. Read the full story here.
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: The AIADMK option for Vijay's TVK
Another way this could go is if the opposition AIADMK supports TVK in forming the government. But there has been no indication of that either. In fact, public statements have largely been contrary to the TVK and AIADMK coming together.
Senior AIADMK leader C. Ponnaiyan stated on Monday that the party would decline any alliance offer from TVK. But to be sure, these comments came while the counting was still going on.
TVK's strategist, John Arokiasamy, reiterated that the party has "no interest in AIADMK or BJP," citing opposition to "divisive politics and corruption”
Another significant obstacle to any future alliance is TVK's firm stance against the BJP. TVK has repeatedly signalled it will not align with the AIADMK-BJP axis and calls the saffron party its “ideological enemy”, meaning any deal might require AIADMK to exit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: Will DMK ally with Vijay's TVK?
The other possible scenario is that the entire DMK+ alliance supports TVK, and Vijay becomes the chief minister without much difficulty. This is both mathematically and politically plausible, as it won't impact the broader opposition alliance on the national level. In fact, it will only strengthen it with TVK’s inclusion.
But is the DMK ready to do that? There has been no indication so far that it will happen. Vijay calls DMK his “political rival” and has directly targeted the party on several occasions. Some analysts also suggest that Vijay might not go with the DMK, as he might be wary of public reaction following voters' rejection of the MK Stalin-led government. But another way to see it is that the voters put faith in Vijay, but their second choice, if TVK were not in the fray, seems to be the DMK with 59 seats alone.
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: What next? Smaller parties scenario explained
One thing Vijay and the TVK could do is to take the smaller parties from the DMK alliance with them to form the government. The party needs 10 MLAs to form the government. The smaller parties (including Congress) in the DMK alliance have 14. HT earlier reported that a section of Congress wanted a pre-poll alliance with the TVK and could still support Vijay with its five members. The two Left parties (CPI and CPI(M)) each have two legislators. If these go with the TVK, Vijay would need just one more to form the government, which the Dalit-centric Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) could provide.
The only problem with this is the impact it will have on the broader opposition alliance in the country and the DMK’s role in it. Will the DMK remain aligned with the INDIA bloc if Congress and others ditch it in the state?
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: TVK emerges largest party, but needs 10 more
Tamil Nadu government formation news Live Updates: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has delivered a stunning debut, winning 108 seats and emerging as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu. Though short of a majority, the scale of victory marks a major disruption in the state’s political landscape.
With the halfway mark set at 118, TVK now needs just 10 additional MLAs to form the government. The focus has quickly shifted to potential support from smaller parties and post-poll alliances that could help bridge the gap.