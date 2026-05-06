Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE: Congress backs Vijay's TVK amid alliance buzz, tally to rise to 113
Tamil Nadu government news LIVE: Congress said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government and it is determined not to "have BJP and its proxies" run the government in the southern state.
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Congress' Political Affairs Committee on Wednesday unanimously decided to support TVK Leader Thiru Vijay to form a secular government. The party said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government and it is determined not to "have BJP and its proxies" run the government in the southern state....Read More
This decision was taken after a virtual meeting of Congress held late night on Tuesday to decide on TVK's request for support to form the government in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Congress Political Affairs Committee was convened at 10:30 pm yesterday by the AICC in-charge to take a final call on extending support to Vijay, HT has learnt.
TVK won 108 seats in 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. Congress, which contested the polls as part of DMK-led alliance, won five seats.
Vijay thanks TN people for historic mandate
Vijay, late on Tuesday, thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for delivering what he called a “historic and transformative mandate” to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the April 23 assembly elections.
Calling the verdict a “miracle” that has shaken Indian politics, he credited young voters for the party’s remarkable performance. He emphasised that the enthusiasm and participation of youngsters played a decisive role in shaping the outcome, signalling a shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape and reinforcing TVK’s rise as a strong alternative.
Swearing-in ceremony
Vijay is likely to take oath as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, as reported by ANI. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Which are the parties TVK may reach out to?
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: To form the government, TVK is expected to seek support from smaller parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, which could push it past the majority threshold.
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Congress backs Vijay’s TVK, taking tally to 113; five short of majority
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: The Congress has agreed to support superstar-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK, taking its tally to 113. However, to reach the majority mark of 118, Vijay would still need five more seats.
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Congress to support TVK, says ‘determined not to let BJP rule in southern state’
Tamil Nadu government formation news LIVE: Congress' Political Affairs Committee on Wednesday unanimously decided to support TVK Leader Thiru Vijay to form a secular government.
The party said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government and it is determined not to "have BJP and its proxies" run the government in the southern state.