Why Canada again extended ban on direct flights from India | Explained

At a time when several European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, have relaxed travel restrictions on India because India's Covid-19 situation is improving, Canada again extended the ban of direct flight from India. The decision will be reviewed on or before September 21. This extension will impact students as they will now have to travel to a third country to reach Canada.

5th extension in 4 months

This is the 5th extension of the ban on direct Indian flights since April. The ban was imposed in April because of the second wave of the pandemic and was later extended. With the consecutive extension of the ban on direct flights, the only way for Indian students who have got admission to Canada schools and varsities is to take a connecting flight to Canada where they will have to obtain a negative RT-PCR certificate from a third country, not India. That third country has to be on the approved list of Canada.

Canada opens for US travellers, not Indians

Extending the ban on direct flights from India, Transport Canada said the decision was based "on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada".

However, Canada has opened its border for the United States which is reporting new Covid cases crossing 100,000.

Who can travel to Canada?

Apart from fully vaccinated US citizens, Canada has allowed some relaxation to some other categories as well. Permanent residents of Canada, newly approved immigrants can now travel to Canada. Among these categories, those who are fully vaccinated travellers will not need to quarantine.

How Indian students can travel to Canada?

The Indian government has asked the Canadian government to lift the ban of direct flights in July, as there is a huge demand for both-way traffic. India's high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria held meetings with the officials from Air India and Air Canada. The diplomatic push resulted in a leeway for Indian students which is inconvenient but a passage to enter Canada. They have to travel to a third country and get tested there as Canada is not accepting Covid-19 molecular test reports from India. They will also have to stay in that third country for 14 days.