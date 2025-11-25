Why Congress expelled 7 party leaders in Bihar and who they are

In a sharp escalation of internal unrest, the Bihar unit of the Congress on Monday expelled seven leaders for a period of six years, accusing them of anti-party activity and indiscipline during the recent Bihar assembly elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with senior Congress leaders in New Delhi.(PTI)

The expulsion order was issued by Kapildeo Prasad Yadav, the chairman of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) disciplinary committee, as reported by HT.

However, the action has triggered renewed controversy within the party, as dissidents accuse it of being a scapegoating strategy aimed at protecting senior leaders from accountability for the electoral defeat.

The expulsions come in the backdrop of Congress’s disappointing performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, after which the NDA formed the government.

In the recently concluded Bihar elections, the Mahagathbandhan, which included the RJD, Congress, CPI(ML)(L), CPI(M) and other Left partners, secured 34 seats in total, in which RJD won 25 seats, INC won 6 seats, CPI(ML)(L) secured two seats, and CPI(M) won one seat.

In contrast to the National Democratic Alliance's tally, where the BJP won 89 seats, the JD(U) won 85, and other allies, including the LJP (RV), HAM (S), and RLM, secured 28 seats collectively.

Who are the seven leaders expelled



The Bihar Congress leaders in Monday's expulsion include:

Aditya Paswan, former vice president, Congress Seva Dal

Shakeelur Rahman, former vice president, BPCC

Raj Kumar Sharma, former president, Kisan Congress

Raj Kumar Rajan, former president, state Youth Congress

Kundan Gupta, former president, extremely backward department

Kanchana Kumari, president, Banka District Congress Committee

Ravi Golden, Nalanda District



What led to the move?

According to a press communiqué issued by the Congress, the seven leaders were accused of deviating from the party’s core ideology, breaching organisational decorum and issuing misleading statements outside party platforms.

The committee highlighted that the leaders had repeatedly criticised party decisions in print and social media, including baseless allegations of “ticket racketeering”, which damaged the party’s reputation.

As reported by HT, the BPCC emphasised that candidate selection followed reviews by observers, the Pradesh Election Committee and the AICC, with the approval of central observer Avinash Pandey.

The disciplinary panel also said that the leaders’ explanations were unsatisfactory and their actions violated three out of five disciplinary norms, including deliberate disregard for directives from competent authorities and spreading confusion within the organisation.

“Despite the appointment of assembly observers with central approval, these leaders continued their indiscipline,” the order said.

Dissidents allege the BPCC is targeting those who raised concerns about weak candidates and poor coordination among allies before the elections.

One of the 43 leaders earlier served show-cause notices said the party was “scapegoating dedicated workers” to deflect blame from senior leaders for strategic failures. Another critic questioned chairman Kapildeo Prasad Yadav’s impartiality, pointing to his presence at celebrations for a rival BJP candidate.