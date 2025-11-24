Congress expels 7 leaders amid internal dissent over Bihar poll debacle

PATNA: In a stern move against internal dissent, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) on Monday expelled seven leaders from the party’s primary membership for six years, citing anti-party activities and violations of discipline during the recent Bihar assembly elections. The action, however, has sparked fresh controversy within the party ranks, with dissidents labelling it as a scapegoating tactic to shield senior leaders from accountability for the electoral rout. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with senior Congress leaders in New Delhi.(PTI)

The expulsion order was issued by Kapildeo Prasad Yadav, chairman of the BPCC disciplinary committee. According to a press communiqué, the leaders were accused of deviating from the party’s core ideology, breaching organisational decorum and issuing misleading statements outside party platforms. The committee highlighted that the leaders had repeatedly criticised party decisions in print and social media, including baseless allegations of ticket racketeering, which damaged the party’s reputation. It emphasised that candidate selections were made transparently after reviews by observers, the Pradesh Election Committee, and the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with consent from central observer Avinash Pandey.

The expelled leaders include: Aditya Paswan, former vice president of Congress Seva Dal; Shakeelur Rahman, former vice president of the BPCC; Raj Kumar Sharma, former president of Kisan Congress; Raj Kumar Rajan, former president of state Youth Congress; Kundan Gupta, former president of extremely backward department; Kanchana Kumari, president of Banka district Congress committee and Ravi Golden from Nalanda District.

The disciplinary panel stated that the leaders’ explanations were unsatisfactory and their actions violated three out of five disciplinary norms, including deliberate disregard for directives from competent authorities and spreading confusion within the organisation. “Despite the appointment of assembly observers with central approval, these leaders continued their indiscipline,” the order noted.

The expulsions come amid growing internal turmoil following the Congress’s dismal performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, where the party failed to meet expectations, contributing to the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) government formation. A section of party leaders has questioned the legitimacy of the disciplinary committee, arguing it lacks formal notification from the AICC, unlike other panels. They allege the move is an attempt to deflect blame from top brass for strategic blunders, such as poor candidate choices and alliance coordination issues.

“The party is expelling dedicated workers who raised alarms about weak candidates and lack of synergy among allies before the polls,” said one of the 43 dissident leaders previously issued show-cause notices. “These leaders are being made scapegoats to cover up ethical lapses by seniors and the humiliating defeats they caused.” Another dissident pointedly questioned Yadav’s impartiality, asking why the disciplinary chairman was seen celebrating the victory of a rival BJP candidate during the elections.

Adding to the unrest, Bihar Mahila Congress Committee chief Sharbat Jahan Fatima resigned from her post on Monday, reportedly over the denial of a ticket to contest the polls. Her exit underscores simmering frustrations over ticket distribution, which dissidents claim favored influential figures at the expense of grassroots leaders.

In response to the electoral drubbing, BPCC president Rajesh Ram has initiated a comprehensive review process. In a letter to all district Congress committee presidents and executive presidents, Ram directed them to convene urgent review meetings to dissect the political, organisational, and regional factors behind the defeats. The analysis should cover voting percentages, booth-level activities, organisational strength, campaign outreach, local issues, and alliance dynamics. Districts are required to submit detailed reports promptly to the state office, paving the way for a state-level assessment and future strategy formulation.

“Election results are not just about wins and losses; they signal areas needing improvement. This is a time for introspection, united efforts, and organisational strengthening,” the BPCC chief said in the directive.

Looking ahead, the BPCC is gearing up for nationwide campaigns to rally support. On November 26, Constitution Day, the party will organise “Save the Constitution” programs at all district headquarters. These events, following an AICC circular dated November 22, will feature seminars on “Constitution Protection and Defense of Democratic Values,” involving senior leaders, intellectuals, social activists, lawyers, youth, and community organisations. Districts must ensure high participation and submit action reports immediately after.

Furthermore, preparations are intensifying for the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod Mahrally” scheduled for December 14 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Ram has issued special instructions to district presidents, frontal organisations, departments, and cells to accelerate efforts. Key directives include ramping up signature campaigns for mass involvement, widespread publicity through posters, social media, door-to-door contacts, and community meetings, and regular progress reporting for coordination.

The BPCC chief described the rally as a collective call to protect voting rights, ensure electoral fairness, and restore credibility to democratic institutions amid allegations of voter suppression, targeted deletions, and data manipulation by the BJP and Election Commission. “This is not just a political event but a resolve to safeguard democracy and the Constitution. We must make December 14 a historic voice of the people,” he said.