Why dragging me, I couldn't hear anything: Ex-minister Harsh Vardhan on Bidhuri-Danish row

After former health minister Harsh Vardhan came under fire for apparently smiling when BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurled abuses on BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, Harsh Vardhan said being an MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk he can never be party to any derogatory language used for the Muslim community. In his long tweet, the former minister said his name is being dragged by some "vested political element" on social media to tarnish his image.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said he was present in the Lok Sabha when the use of parliamentary language took place, but he could not clearly hear what was being said. "I feel sad and humiliated that some people with vested interest have dragged my name into this. While I was no doubt witness to the jugglery of words being thrown at each other (which in fact the entire House was), the truth of the matter is that in the chaos that existed, I could not clearly hear what was being said," Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

"Born and brought up in Phatak Teliyan in the historic gullys of Chandni Chowk, I have spent my childhood and grown up playing with my Muslim friends. I can state with utmost confidence and conviction that all Muslim brothers and sisters who have ever been in contact with me will vouch for my sentiments and behavior. I was overjoyed to have won as a Member of Parliament from the prestigious constituency of Chandni Chowk and this could never have happened if all communities had not supported me," the Delhi MP wrote.

A massive political row started after the video of Ramesh Bidhuri abusing BSP MP Danish Ali surfaced. The opposition demanded strong action against Bidhuri, while Danish Ali moved a privilege motion against Bidhuri. Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret for Bidhuri's words in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla issued a stern warning to Bidhuri while the BJP issued a showcase notice to Bidhuri. Danish Ali said it was heartbreaking for him as a member of a minority community to be abused in the new Parliament building in the presence of the Speaker.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said both Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prashad deserve much condemnation as they were "shamelessly gleeful" when Bidhuri attacked Danish Ali.

