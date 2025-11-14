Why Election Commission said Bihar election is CEC Gyanesh Kumar's 'best performance'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has called the Bihar Assembly Election the "best-ever performance" by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the poll agency in any elections so far. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Dr Vivek Joshi Kumar, flags off the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) 2025 for the general election for the Bihar legislative assembly in New Delhi. (@ECISVEEP/ANI Photo)(@ECISVEEP)

The Bihar election concluded with a voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest ever since 1951. The two-phase election concluded on November 11, while the counting of votes began on Friday, showing a massive victory for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

In the first phase of polls on 121 seats, 3.75 crore voters cast their votes, with a turnout of 65.08 per cent. In the second phase of polling on 122 seats, 3.70 crore voters appeared, raising the turnout to 66.91 per cent.

Why Bihar Election is CEC Gyanesh Kumar's best-ever performance?

The Election Commission said it received zero reports of re-polls after concluding the Bihar polls and zero appeals during the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

The poll agency said that there was no repolling request by 2,616 candidates contesting the 243 seats in the state.

"Zero repolls in Bihar Assembly Elections, 2025. No re-polls requested by 2,616 candidates. No re-polls requested by 12 recognised political parties," a statement of the Election Commission read.

The poll agency also published the final electoral list for Bihar on October 1, comprising 7.42 crore voters, with roughly 47 lakh names excluded from the initial list.

"Zero appeals during SIR in Bihar with 7,45,26,858 electors in the final Electoral Roll. Zero appeals in any of the 38 districts from the 12 recognised political parties," the EC statement read.

The draft roll of the SIR was published on August 1 after the first phase of the SIR, removing 65.6 lakh names from the rolls. In the following months after verification of documents and submission of objections process, another 3.66 lakh names were removed while 21.5 lakh names were added.