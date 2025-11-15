Why BJP suspended ex union minister RK Singh day after Bihar win

Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar state unit suspended former union minister R K Singh from the party on Saturday, a day after it emerged as the single largest party in 2025 Bihar assembly polls by winning 89 seats. In October, ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, RK Singh had shared a post on Facebook urging voters to not vote for leaders with criminal backgrounds, including several NDA candidates.(X/@OfficeOfRKSingh)

Along with Singh, the party has also suspended BJP MLC Ashok Agarwal.

Why was RK Singh suspended?

According to the letters announcing the suspension, the action was taken against RK Singh, who is also a former BJP MP from Arrah, and MLC Ashok Agarwal due to anti-party activities.

The letter stated that the action was necessitated due to the continued cross-party rhetoric of both the leaders and that it was important to maintain discipline within the organisation.

The party has also given both Singh and Agarwal a week to clarify their position and submit their replies.

One of the reasons behind the action against Singh is also complaints against him of being involved in anti-party activities, particularly around the recent Bihar assembly polls, Hindustan Times reported citing people aware of the matter in the BJP. They said that the former union minister was making allegations against his own party leaders.

In October, ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, Singh had shared a post on Facebook urging voters to not vote for leaders with criminal backgrounds, which also included several NDA candidates such as JD(U)'s Anant Singh and BJP's Samrat Choudhary, who is also Bihar's deputy chief minister.

What does suspension letter say?

The suspension letter addressed to RK Singh, as shared by news agency ANI, read, “Your activities are against the party. This falls under violation of party discipline. The party has taken this matter seriously, and it has caused harm to the party.”

“Therefore, as per instructions, you are being suspended from the party and asked to explain why you should not be expelled from the party. You are hereby directed to clarify your position within one week of receiving this letter,” it added.