‘Jo jeeta wohi sikandar’, ‘unfair’: INDIA bloc allies react as NDA sweeps Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition in accepting the outcome of the Bihar assembly elections that he said were unfair from the start, after Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday declared results for the crucial polls in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 202 of the 243 seats and restricted the Mahagathbandhan to a small figure of 35 wins. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party MP Priyanka Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.(AICC/File)

While Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - who led the INDIA bloc or the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar - said they will analyse the Bihar election results, however, also suggested that the outcome reinforces their belief of large-scale vote chori’ or theft being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at the behest of some parties.

What INDIA bloc said on Bihar outcome

Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude to those who voted for the Mahagathbandhan and described the result as “truly surprising”, adding that the alliance could not win an election that was unfair from the very beginning.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning,” Rahul Gandhi said on X, formerly Twitter.

He reiterated, “This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy”.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress Party and the INDIA bloc will “deeply review” this result and “make their efforts to save democracy even more effective”.

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav cited vote share data to allege that that the elections were rigged. “RJD 1.8 crore votes 25 seats, BJP 96 lakh votes 91 seats, JDU 90 lakh votes 83 seats… Rigging can be carried out with the support of power, system, agencies, and money power!” Tejashwi Yadav wrote on X.

He said people's mandate still favors RJD, as it received the highest number of votes across all of Bihar. RJD got the highest vote share - 23 per cent - in the Bihar elections, however the party also fought more seats - 143 -than any other.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also echoed Rahul Gandhi's sentiments, “respecting the decision of the people of Bihar”, and said the alliance will continue its "fight against those forces that are engaged in weakening democracy by misusing constitutional institutions."

He also said a thorough study of the election results will be conducted to present a detailed perspective after understanding the reasons for the outcomes.

“This fight is long - and we will fight it with complete dedication, courage, and truth,” Kharge said.

‘Jo jeeta wohi sikandar’

Supriya Sule, leader of INDIA bloc ally Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP), congratulated the NDA on its Bihar with a Bollywood reference.

"'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. I congratulate Nitish Kumar on their landslide victory. We will do an analysis of our defeat," news agency ANI quoted Sule as saying on Friday, acknowledging the clear mandate given to the ruling alliance.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and INDIA bloc ally DMK's supremo MK Stalin congratulated JDU's Nitish Kumar for the decisive victory and also wished appreciated Tejashwi Yadav for his “tireless campaign”.

Stalin wrote on X, “Election outcomes reflect welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote is polled. The leaders of the #INDIA bloc are seasoned politicians capable of reading the message and planning strategically to address emerging challenges.”

The result of this election does not whitewash the misdeeds and reckless actions of the ECI, Stalin said, adding that the reputation of the poll body is at its “lowest point”.

“The citizens of this country deserve a stronger and more impartial Election Commission, whose conduct of polls should inspire confidence even among those who do not win,” he wrote.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared on Friday what she termed as an “unsolicited advise” for the bloc over the humiliating defeat in the Bihar assembly elections.

As the results unfolded on Friday, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X, suggesting that more focus should be on the women of the country. Priyanka Chaturvedi's post followed another post in which she shared a news article, headlined: ‘Bihar women shatter records, turnout 8.8 percentage points more than men’.

“Dear Opposition leaders. Unsolicited advise. Speak to the women of the country. An alternative cannot be without them,” Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, ending the post with a thank you.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, when the counting was underway and trends indicated an NDA sweep, said some very serious introspection is needed, adding that he was not invited to campaign for the Bihar elections and hence cannot give “any first-hand information” on where things went wrong.

The NDA - led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United - secured a whopping 202 seats in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, counting of votes for which took place on Friday. The Mahagathbandhan was restricted to just 35 wins, of which Congress bagged six seats and the RJD 25.