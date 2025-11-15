BJP wins 89 seats in Bihar elections: Check full list of party winners constituency-wise
Bharatiya Janata Party fought in 101 seats as part of the National Democratic Alliance, and put up a stunning show winning 89 of them.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party in the 2025 Bihar assembly election results, helping propel the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a sweeping victory. The NDA secured 202 seats in the 243-member House - a commanding three-fourths majority.
This marks the second time the alliance has crossed the 200-seat mark, the previous instance being in 2010 when it won 206 seats.
Also read: Bihar election results: See which party got how much vote share. BJP not on top
Within the NDA, the BJP won 89 seats, while its ally Janata Dal (United) secured 85 seats. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) bagged five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.
Bihar election results: Full list of 89 constituencies where BJP has won
|Constituency
|Leader
|Kalyanpur
|SACHINDRA PRASAD SINGH
|Rajnagar
|SUJEET KUMAR
|Motihari
|PRAMOD KUMAR
|Digha
|SANJIV CHAURASIA
|Daraunda
|KARNJEET SINGH ALIAS VYAS SINGH
|Kurhani
|KEDAR PD GUPTA
|Bankipur
|NITIN NABIN
|Muzaffarpur
|RANJAN KUMAR
|Chiraia
|LAL BABU PRASAD GUPTA
|Gaura Bauram
|SUJIT KUMAR
|Ramnagar
|NAND KISHOR RAM
|Alinagar
|MAITHILI THAKUR
|Tarapur
|SAMRAT CHOUDHARY
|Narkatiaganj
|SANJAY KUMAR PANDEY
|Jhanjharpur
|NITISH MISHRA
|Nautan
|NARAYAN PRASAD
|Darbhanga
|SANJAY SARAOGI
|Hayaghat
|RAM CHANDRA PRASAD
|Danapur
|RAM KRIPAL YADAV
|Bagaha
|RAM SINGH
|Baruraj
|ARUN KUMAR SINGH
|Patepur
|LAKHENDRA KUMAR RAUSHAN
|Keoti
|MURARI MOHAN JHA
|Jale
|JIBESH KUMAR
|Munger
|KUMAR PRANAY
|Sahebganj
|RAJU KUMAR SINGH
|Aurai
|RAMA NISHAD
|Buxar
|ANAND MISHRA
|Aurangabad
|TRIVIKRAM NARAYAN SINGH
|Parihar
|GAYETRI DEVI
|Bettiah
|RENU DEVI
|Baikunthpur
|MITHILESH TIWARI
|Lakhisarai
|VIJAY KUMAR SINHA
|Begusarai
|KUNDAN KUMAR
|Mohiuddinnagar
|RAJESH KUMAR SINGH
|Gopalganj
|SUBHASH SINGH
|Rosera
|BIRENDRA KUMAR
|Lalganj
|SANJAY KUMAR SINGH
|Mohania
|SANGITA KUMARI
|Bikram
|SIDDHARTH SAURAV
|Bihpur
|KUMAR SHAILENDRA
|Bachhwara
|SURENDRA MEHTA
|Chhatapur
|NIRAJ KUMAR SINGH
|Teghra
|RAJNISH KUMAR
|Siwan
|MANGAL PANDEY
|Sitamarhi
|SUNIL KUMAR PINTU
|Jamui
|SHREYASI SINGH
|Pirpainti
|MURARI PASAVAN
|Narpatganj
|DEVANTI YADAV
|Arrah
|SANJAY SINGH (TIGER)
|Biharsharif
|DR. SUNIL KUMAR
|Bhagalpur
|ROHIT PANDEY
|Hisua
|ANIL SINGH
|Gaya Town
|PREM KUMAR
|Banka
|RAM NARAYAN MANDAL
|Khajauli
|ARUN SHANKAR PRASAD
|Sikti
|VIJAY KUMAR MANDAL
|Wazirganj
|BIRENDRA SINGH
|Arwal
|MANOJ KUMAR
|Barh
|SIYARAM SINGH
|Harsidhi
|KRISHNANANDAN PASWAN
|Katoria
|PURAN LAL TUDU
|Goriakothi
|DEVESH KANT SINGH
|Barhara
|RAGHVENDRA PRATAP SINGH
|Kumhrar
|SANJAY KUMAR
|Patna Sahib
|RATNESH KUMAR
|Tarari
|VISHAL PRASHANT
|Raxaul
|PRAMOD KUMAR SINHA
|Banmankhi
|KRISHNA KUMAR RISHI
|Baniapur
|KEDAR NATH SINGH
|Pipra
|SHYAM BABU PRASAD YADAV
|Katihar
|TARKISHORE PRASAD
|Purnia
|VIJAY KUMAR KHEMKA
|Shahpur
|RAKESH RANJAN
|Riga
|BAIDYANATH PRASAD
|Bathnaha
|ANIL KUMAR
|Taraiya
|JANAK SINGH
|Madhuban
|RANA RANDHIR
|Chapra
|CHHOTI KUMARI
|Bhabua
|BHARAT BIND
|Amnour
|KRISHAN KUMAR MANTOO
|Benipatti
|VINOD NARAYAN JHA
|Pranpur
|NISHA SINGH
|Sonepur
|VINAY KUMAR SINGH
|Saharsa
|ALOK RANJAN
|Hajipur
|AWADHESH SINGH
|Korha
|KAVITA DEVI
|Gurua
|UPENDRA PRASAD
|Lauriya
|VINAY BIHARI
Also read: Full list of winners of Bihar assembly elections 2025
Among the notable constituencies, debutant Maithili Thakur won from Alinagar, defeating RJD’s Binod Mishra, while Samrat Choudhary clinched the Tarapur seat, getting ahead of RJD’s Arun Kumar.
In the Mahagathbandhan bloc, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed 25 seats, while CPI(ML)(Liberation) won two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and CPI(M) also secured one seat.
Outside the two main alliances, AIMIM won five seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured one seat.