BJP wins 89 seats in Bihar elections: Check full list of party winners constituency-wise

The Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party in the 2025 Bihar assembly election results, helping propel the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a sweeping victory. The NDA secured 202 seats in the 243-member House - a commanding three-fourths majority. Bharatiya Janata Party fought in 101 out of 243 seats in Bihar assembly polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance. (ANI)

This marks the second time the alliance has crossed the 200-seat mark, the previous instance being in 2010 when it won 206 seats.

Within the NDA, the BJP won 89 seats, while its ally Janata Dal (United) secured 85 seats. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) bagged five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Bihar election results: Full list of 89 constituencies where BJP has won

Constituency Leader Kalyanpur SACHINDRA PRASAD SINGH Rajnagar SUJEET KUMAR Motihari PRAMOD KUMAR Digha SANJIV CHAURASIA Daraunda KARNJEET SINGH ALIAS VYAS SINGH Kurhani KEDAR PD GUPTA Bankipur NITIN NABIN Muzaffarpur RANJAN KUMAR Chiraia LAL BABU PRASAD GUPTA Gaura Bauram SUJIT KUMAR Ramnagar NAND KISHOR RAM Alinagar MAITHILI THAKUR Tarapur SAMRAT CHOUDHARY Narkatiaganj SANJAY KUMAR PANDEY Jhanjharpur NITISH MISHRA Nautan NARAYAN PRASAD Darbhanga SANJAY SARAOGI Hayaghat RAM CHANDRA PRASAD Danapur RAM KRIPAL YADAV Bagaha RAM SINGH Baruraj ARUN KUMAR SINGH Patepur LAKHENDRA KUMAR RAUSHAN Keoti MURARI MOHAN JHA Jale JIBESH KUMAR Munger KUMAR PRANAY Sahebganj RAJU KUMAR SINGH Aurai RAMA NISHAD Buxar ANAND MISHRA Aurangabad TRIVIKRAM NARAYAN SINGH Parihar GAYETRI DEVI Bettiah RENU DEVI Baikunthpur MITHILESH TIWARI Lakhisarai VIJAY KUMAR SINHA Begusarai KUNDAN KUMAR Mohiuddinnagar RAJESH KUMAR SINGH Gopalganj SUBHASH SINGH Rosera BIRENDRA KUMAR Lalganj SANJAY KUMAR SINGH Mohania SANGITA KUMARI Bikram SIDDHARTH SAURAV Bihpur KUMAR SHAILENDRA Bachhwara SURENDRA MEHTA Chhatapur NIRAJ KUMAR SINGH Teghra RAJNISH KUMAR Siwan MANGAL PANDEY Sitamarhi SUNIL KUMAR PINTU Jamui SHREYASI SINGH Pirpainti MURARI PASAVAN Narpatganj DEVANTI YADAV Arrah SANJAY SINGH (TIGER) Biharsharif DR. SUNIL KUMAR Bhagalpur ROHIT PANDEY Hisua ANIL SINGH Gaya Town PREM KUMAR Banka RAM NARAYAN MANDAL Khajauli ARUN SHANKAR PRASAD Sikti VIJAY KUMAR MANDAL Wazirganj BIRENDRA SINGH Arwal MANOJ KUMAR Barh SIYARAM SINGH Harsidhi KRISHNANANDAN PASWAN Katoria PURAN LAL TUDU Goriakothi DEVESH KANT SINGH Barhara RAGHVENDRA PRATAP SINGH Kumhrar SANJAY KUMAR Patna Sahib RATNESH KUMAR Tarari VISHAL PRASHANT Raxaul PRAMOD KUMAR SINHA Banmankhi KRISHNA KUMAR RISHI Baniapur KEDAR NATH SINGH Pipra SHYAM BABU PRASAD YADAV Katihar TARKISHORE PRASAD Purnia VIJAY KUMAR KHEMKA Shahpur RAKESH RANJAN Riga BAIDYANATH PRASAD Bathnaha ANIL KUMAR Taraiya JANAK SINGH Madhuban RANA RANDHIR Chapra CHHOTI KUMARI Bhabua BHARAT BIND Amnour KRISHAN KUMAR MANTOO Benipatti VINOD NARAYAN JHA Pranpur NISHA SINGH Sonepur VINAY KUMAR SINGH Saharsa ALOK RANJAN Hajipur AWADHESH SINGH Korha KAVITA DEVI Gurua UPENDRA PRASAD Lauriya VINAY BIHARI View All Prev Next

Among the notable constituencies, debutant Maithili Thakur won from Alinagar, defeating RJD’s Binod Mishra, while Samrat Choudhary clinched the Tarapur seat, getting ahead of RJD’s Arun Kumar.

In the Mahagathbandhan bloc, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed 25 seats, while CPI(ML)(Liberation) won two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and CPI(M) also secured one seat.

Outside the two main alliances, AIMIM won five seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured one seat.