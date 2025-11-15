Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
BJP wins 89 seats in Bihar elections: Check full list of party winners constituency-wise

HT News Desk
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 11:12 am IST

Bharatiya Janata Party fought in 101 seats as part of the National Democratic Alliance, and put up a stunning show winning 89 of them.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party in the 2025 Bihar assembly election results, helping propel the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a sweeping victory. The NDA secured 202 seats in the 243-member House - a commanding three-fourths majority.

Bharatiya Janata Party fought in 101 out of 243 seats in Bihar assembly polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance. (ANI)

This marks the second time the alliance has crossed the 200-seat mark, the previous instance being in 2010 when it won 206 seats.

Within the NDA, the BJP won 89 seats, while its ally Janata Dal (United) secured 85 seats. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) bagged five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Bihar election results: Full list of 89 constituencies where BJP has won

ConstituencyLeader
KalyanpurSACHINDRA PRASAD SINGH
RajnagarSUJEET KUMAR
MotihariPRAMOD KUMAR
DighaSANJIV CHAURASIA
DaraundaKARNJEET SINGH ALIAS VYAS SINGH
KurhaniKEDAR PD GUPTA
BankipurNITIN NABIN
MuzaffarpurRANJAN KUMAR
ChiraiaLAL BABU PRASAD GUPTA
Gaura BauramSUJIT KUMAR
RamnagarNAND KISHOR RAM
AlinagarMAITHILI THAKUR
TarapurSAMRAT CHOUDHARY
NarkatiaganjSANJAY KUMAR PANDEY
JhanjharpurNITISH MISHRA
NautanNARAYAN PRASAD
DarbhangaSANJAY SARAOGI
HayaghatRAM CHANDRA PRASAD
DanapurRAM KRIPAL YADAV
BagahaRAM SINGH
BarurajARUN KUMAR SINGH
PatepurLAKHENDRA KUMAR RAUSHAN
KeotiMURARI MOHAN JHA
JaleJIBESH KUMAR
MungerKUMAR PRANAY
SahebganjRAJU KUMAR SINGH
AuraiRAMA NISHAD
BuxarANAND MISHRA
AurangabadTRIVIKRAM NARAYAN SINGH
PariharGAYETRI DEVI
BettiahRENU DEVI
BaikunthpurMITHILESH TIWARI
LakhisaraiVIJAY KUMAR SINHA
BegusaraiKUNDAN KUMAR
MohiuddinnagarRAJESH KUMAR SINGH
GopalganjSUBHASH SINGH
RoseraBIRENDRA KUMAR
LalganjSANJAY KUMAR SINGH
MohaniaSANGITA KUMARI
BikramSIDDHARTH SAURAV
BihpurKUMAR SHAILENDRA
BachhwaraSURENDRA MEHTA
ChhatapurNIRAJ KUMAR SINGH
TeghraRAJNISH KUMAR
SiwanMANGAL PANDEY
SitamarhiSUNIL KUMAR PINTU
JamuiSHREYASI SINGH
PirpaintiMURARI PASAVAN
NarpatganjDEVANTI YADAV
ArrahSANJAY SINGH (TIGER)
BiharsharifDR. SUNIL KUMAR
BhagalpurROHIT PANDEY
HisuaANIL SINGH
Gaya TownPREM KUMAR
BankaRAM NARAYAN MANDAL
KhajauliARUN SHANKAR PRASAD
SiktiVIJAY KUMAR MANDAL
WazirganjBIRENDRA SINGH
ArwalMANOJ KUMAR
BarhSIYARAM SINGH
HarsidhiKRISHNANANDAN PASWAN
KatoriaPURAN LAL TUDU
GoriakothiDEVESH KANT SINGH
BarharaRAGHVENDRA PRATAP SINGH
KumhrarSANJAY KUMAR
Patna SahibRATNESH KUMAR
TarariVISHAL PRASHANT
RaxaulPRAMOD KUMAR SINHA
BanmankhiKRISHNA KUMAR RISHI
BaniapurKEDAR NATH SINGH
PipraSHYAM BABU PRASAD YADAV
KatiharTARKISHORE PRASAD
PurniaVIJAY KUMAR KHEMKA
ShahpurRAKESH RANJAN
RigaBAIDYANATH PRASAD
BathnahaANIL KUMAR
TaraiyaJANAK SINGH
MadhubanRANA RANDHIR
ChapraCHHOTI KUMARI
BhabuaBHARAT BIND
AmnourKRISHAN KUMAR MANTOO
BenipattiVINOD NARAYAN JHA
PranpurNISHA SINGH
SonepurVINAY KUMAR SINGH
SaharsaALOK RANJAN
HajipurAWADHESH SINGH
KorhaKAVITA DEVI
GuruaUPENDRA PRASAD
LauriyaVINAY BIHARI

Among the notable constituencies, debutant Maithili Thakur won from Alinagar, defeating RJD’s Binod Mishra, while Samrat Choudhary clinched the Tarapur seat, getting ahead of RJD’s Arun Kumar.

In the Mahagathbandhan bloc, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed 25 seats, while CPI(ML)(Liberation) won two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and CPI(M) also secured one seat.

Outside the two main alliances, AIMIM won five seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured one seat.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
