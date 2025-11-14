Bihar election results 2025: Full list of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)'s winners

The Janata Dal (United) has so far won nine seats across Bihar as the NDA is headed towards a major victory in the 2025 assembly polls, while the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan stares at a devastating loss. Bihar election results 2025: The NDA is headed towards a major victory in the assembly polls(ANI)

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, the NDA has gone well past the majority mark and is eyeing around 200 seats. The data at 5:11 pm showed that the BJP is leading in 91 seats, JD(U) in 83 seats, LJP in 20 seats and HAM in five seats.

Bihar election results 2025: List of seats won by JD(U)

Here is a list of all the seats that the JD(U) has won in the Bihar assembly election 2025:

1. Maheshwar Hazari - KALYANPUR

2. Ram Chandra Sada - ALAULI

3. Hari Narayan Singh - HARNAUT

4. Anant Kumar Singh - MOKAMA

5. Manorma Devi - BELAGANJ

6. Arun Manjhi - MASAURHI

7. Randhir Kumar Soni - SHEIKHPURA

8. Gopal Kumar Agarwal - THAKURGANJ

9. Sunil Kumar - BHOREY

Meanwhile, the party is leading in 74 other seats.

The NDA is set to sweep the Bihar assembly elections, and the BJP is set to emerge as the single largest party, according to Election Commission trends.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly went to polls in two phases, on November 6 and 11, recording an overall ‘historic’ voter turnout of 66.91 per cent.

Please note: These are the seats JD(U) has won as per the last update at 5:11 pm. The story will be updated as and when the ECI announces more winners.