Bihar election results: See which party got how much vote share. BJP not on top

The National Democratic Alliance handed a big defeat to the Opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, winning 202 of the 243 assembly constituencies in the state. While the BJP did become the single largest party by registering a win on 89 seats, closely followed by its ally JDU with 85 seats, both of them didn't grab the top spot in terms of vote share.

Even though the RJD's dreams were crushed, with a poor show and only 25 seats in its kitty, the party had the highest vote share among all others in fray, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed.

Here is a breakdown of the vote share of each party:

Rashtriya Janata Dal- Tejashwi led RJD received the highest vote share with 23 per cent votes.

Bhartiya Janta Party- BJP received the second-highest votes with 20.8 per cent share

Janta Dal (United)- This was followed by JDU which received 19.25 per cent votes, third-highest in vote share.

Indian National Congress- Congress received 8.71 per cent of the total vote share with around 43 lakh votes.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)- LJP, which was led by Chirag Paswan in the polls, received 4.97 per cent of the vote share.

CPI (ML)L - This party received 2.84 per cent of the vote share in the Bihar elections.

Opposition reacts to defeat

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rejected the results, calling it “unfair from the beginning.” He further said that Congress will continue to fight for the protection of democracy.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also posted on X, saying that they will conduct a thorough study of the election results to “understand the reasons for this outcome.” Pawan Khera called the elections a “robbery in daylight” adding that “thieves steal in hiding.”

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh called the Bihar election results “large-scale vote theft orchestrated by the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Election Commission.”

The election results showed the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, followed by the JDU with 85 seats. While Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj party failed to register any seats despite an extensive campaign.