Bihar election final results: Breakdown of how many seats BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress won

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delivered a crushing blow to its opponents in Bihar on Friday, racing ahead to retain power with a sweeping win in 202 seats, overdelivering on all expectations. BJP supporters celebrate NDA's performance in the Bihar elections in Patna on Friday. ((Pappi Sharma/HT Photos))

The NDA tsunami left the Opposition Mahagathbandhan far behind and the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Bihar with 89 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar's Janata-Dal (United) at 85. While the Mahagathbandhan, including RJD and Congress, suffered a crushing defeat, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account despite an extensive campaign.

Also read: After stunning defeat in Bihar, doubts rise on Congress' INDIA leadership

Here is a complete breakdown of the seat tally in Bihar:

Party Seats won Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 89 Janata Dal (United) - JD(U) 85 Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD 25 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJPRV 19 Indian National Congress - INC 6 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM 5 Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS 5 Rashtriya Lok Morcha - RSHTLKM 4 Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) 2 Indian Inclusive Party - IIP 1 Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 1 Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP 1 Total 243 View All Prev Next

PM Modi's big remark after Bihar win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening visited the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi where he termed the NDA's win as victory of democracy and true social justice, marking the end of Jungle Raj. He said the landslide victory will pave the way for a similar triumph in West Bengal next year.

Amid celebrations at the party headquarters following the NDA’s triumph, the PM asserted that the NDA replaced “tustikaran” (appeasement) with “santushtikaran” (satisfaction) and said the mandate showed that the people had rejected the negative politics of the Congress.

Also read: J&K: 9 killed in accidental blast at Nowgam police station, several injured

He attributed the win in Bihar to his new MY formula, which stands for Mahila and Youth, adding that the people of Bihar have “voted for a developed and prosperous state by breaking all records."

"In Bihar, some people had created a MY formula based on appeasement, but today’s victory has introduced a new positive MY formula - which stands for Mahila (women) and Youth," he said.

Bihar's poll result

While the NDA was well above the 122-seat majority mark with 202 seats, the Mahagathbandhan struggled to breach even the halfway mark to 50, securing just 34 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, while Congress managed six. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won two and one seat, respectively.

Also read: Women, welfare, infrastructure: NDA’s election formula in Bihar

However, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rejected the poll results calling it “unfair from the beginning”.

Gandhi said that the party will review its performance after the election and assured that Congress will continue to "fight for the protection of the Constitution and democracy."

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was unfair from the very beginning."

"This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective," he added.