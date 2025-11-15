J&K: 3 killed in accidental blast at Nowgam police station, several injured

At least three people were killed and several others were injured in an accidental blast inside Srinagar's Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Several vehicles in the compound were damaged.(X/TheKoshurDoc)

The explosion took place while police officers and an FSL team were conducting an inspection inside the premises.

According to news agency PTI, the officials were extracting samples from a massive cache of explosives recently seized in Haryana's Faridabad in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case.

Several vehicles in the compound were damaged. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the police station soon after the incident. All roads leading towards the police station have been closed.

Officials had recently seized about 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making materials in two rented rooms in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga villages on the outskirts of Faridabad.

The house was rented by Dr Muzammil Shakil, a 35-year-old physician from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who taught at Al-Falah Medical College.

As reported by HT, Muzammil was arrested around two weeks ago in a chain of events stemming from radical posters being put up in the Kashmir Valley. His interrogation led the Jammu and Kashmir Police to the alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed module in Faridabad and the subsequent recovery of explosive materials.

Investigators believe the entire module was run by a core trio of doctors -- Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, Umar Nabi (the driver of the car laden with explosives that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10) and Muzzaffar Rather, who is absconding.