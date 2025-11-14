White-collar terror module: 15 people detained for questioning in Kashmir valley

As different teams of police are continuing investigations of the “white collar” module busted by police. Criminal Investigation Department of Police Kashmir (CIK) conducted raids at 13 locations and picked 15 people for questioning. Indian paramilitary troopers patrol as tourists visit Nishat Garden in Srinagar on Thursday. (AFP)

From the past four five days different agencies of the security forces, especially police, have been conducting operations across Kashmir. During the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, CIK conducted raids at 13 locations across the valley.

An official said these raids were connected with the ongoing investigation of the Srinagar-Delhi blast case. “Around 15 people were detained for questioning, digital devices and incriminating materials recovered,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the case related to the surfacing of posters from Nowgam, that exposed a big module including doctors has been handed over to the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K police.

Over a dozen people have been picked up for questioning from various parts of the Kashmir Valley in connection with the white-collar terror module case, officials said.

During questioning it was found that doctors had travelled to Turkiye in the past and officials are trying to connect dots.

The questioning of the suspects has revealed that some of them had visited Turkiye in the past one year, the officials said.

While seven people, including three doctors, have been arrested in connection with the recovery of a cache of explosives in Faridabad, the investigators have questioned dozens of people including many doctors in connection with the module.

On the night of October 18, Jammu & Kashmir police learnt about Jaish posters pasted on the walls of houses in Nowgam, a middle class neighbourhood on the periphery of Srinagar. Written in Urdu, the posters warned of imminent “spectacular attacks” on security forces and outsiders ( non-natives) in Kashmir. On October 19, the police lodged an FIR under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act (UAPA) and began investigations.

Sources said while probing the posters, police picked up three persons who had appeared in the CCTV footage who had been former stone pelters. During interrogation the name of Molvi Irfan came up who was preaching as an Imam in Chanpora, Srinagar.

J&K police described Molvi Irfan as part of a broader network of JeM and AGuH’s urban support cells.

On his instance, the police later arrested Arif Nisar Dar, alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar, alias Shahid – all from Nowgam, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, alias Mutlasha of Ganderbal, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, alias Musaib of Koil, Pulwama, and Dr Aadil Rather of Wanpora, Kulgam. Police also recovered posters from the quarter of Molvi Irfan.

Meanwhile, police conducted raids in Shopian, Pulwama and Baramulla districts on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that they carried out coordinated cordon and search operations (CASOs) at multiple suspected locations as part of its ongoing campaign against anti-national elements, and other subversive networks.

“The operations aimed to identify and trace individuals involved in unlawful and anti-national activities, strengthen surveillance, and ensure overall public safety. Several premises were searched, and identities of numerous individuals were verified during the exercise conducted jointly with security forces,” the spokesman said.