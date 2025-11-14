Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) makes surprise gains in Bihar election results | Full list of winners
Despite not contesting the union minister, Chirag Paswan and his party secured held a strong share in the NDA alliance for the Bihar polls.
Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has emerged as a surprise entry in the Bihar election results 2025. As per data from the Election Commission of India, Bihar-based party has secured seven wins and 12 leads.
Despite not contesting in the Bihar elections, Chirag Paswan and his party held a strong share in the NDA alliance, which is all set to form the next government in Bihar.
For the 2025 polls, LJP(RV) joined the NDA alliance with BJP and Janata Dal (United) and contested from 29 seats. The Paswan-led party also secured a major win with Sanjay Kumar Singh in Mahua, who defeated Tej Pratap Yadav by a margin of 44,997 votes.
As the counting of votes continues, the NDA alliance is set to win Bihar with over 200 seats.
Here's the full list of winners from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) -
|Seat
|Leader
|Party
|Status
|Bakhtiarpur
|ARUN KUMAR S/O SATRUGHAN SAO
|LJPRV
|WON
|Govindganj
|RAJU TIWARI
|LJPRV
|WON
|Gobindpur
|BINITA MEHTA
|LJPRV
|WON
|Mahua
|SANJAY KUMAR SINGH
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Kasba
|NITESH KUMAR SINGH
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Balrampur
|SANGITA DEVI
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Obra
|PRAKASH CHANDRA
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Brahampur
|HULAS PANDE
|LJPRV
|TRAILING
|Bakhri
|SANJAY KUMAR
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Parbatta
|BABULAL SHORYA
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Darauli
|VISHNU DEO PASWAN
|LJPRV
|WON
|Chenari
|MURARI PRASAD GAUTAM
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Nathnagar
|MITHUN KUMAR
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Dehri
|RAJEEV RANJAN SINGH
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Belsand
|AMIT KUMAR
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Sugauli
|RAJESH KUMAR ALIAS BABLU GUPTA
|LJPRV
|WON
|Simri Bakhtiarpur
|SANJAY KUMAR SINGH
|LJPRV
|WON
|Bochahan
|BABY KUMARI
|LJPRV
|LEAD
|Sherghati
|UDAY KUMAR SINGH
|LJPRV
|WON
|Rajauli
|VIMAL RAJBANSHI
|LJPRV
|LEAD
This list will be updated as and when Election Commission of India announces the winners of the Bihar assembly elections.