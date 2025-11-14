Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) makes surprise gains in Bihar election results | Full list of winners

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 06:53 pm IST

Despite not contesting the union minister, Chirag Paswan and his party secured held a strong share in the NDA alliance for the Bihar polls. 

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has emerged as a surprise entry in the Bihar election results 2025. As per data from the Election Commission of India, Bihar-based party has secured seven wins and 12 leads.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan flashing victory sign after last day of election campaigning for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Union Minister Chirag Paswan flashing victory sign after last day of election campaigning for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Despite not contesting in the Bihar elections, Chirag Paswan and his party held a strong share in the NDA alliance, which is all set to form the next government in Bihar.

For the 2025 polls, LJP(RV) joined the NDA alliance with BJP and Janata Dal (United) and contested from 29 seats. The Paswan-led party also secured a major win with Sanjay Kumar Singh in Mahua, who defeated Tej Pratap Yadav by a margin of 44,997 votes.

As the counting of votes continues, the NDA alliance is set to win Bihar with over 200 seats.

Here's the full list of winners from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) -

SeatLeaderPartyStatus
BakhtiarpurARUN KUMAR S/O SATRUGHAN SAOLJPRVWON
GovindganjRAJU TIWARILJPRVWON
GobindpurBINITA MEHTALJPRVWON
MahuaSANJAY KUMAR SINGHLJPRVLEAD
KasbaNITESH KUMAR SINGHLJPRVLEAD
BalrampurSANGITA DEVILJPRVLEAD
ObraPRAKASH CHANDRALJPRVLEAD
BrahampurHULAS PANDELJPRVTRAILING
BakhriSANJAY KUMARLJPRVLEAD
ParbattaBABULAL SHORYALJPRVLEAD
DarauliVISHNU DEO PASWANLJPRVWON
ChenariMURARI PRASAD GAUTAMLJPRVLEAD
NathnagarMITHUN KUMARLJPRVLEAD
DehriRAJEEV RANJAN SINGHLJPRVLEAD
BelsandAMIT KUMARLJPRVLEAD
SugauliRAJESH KUMAR ALIAS BABLU GUPTALJPRVWON
Simri BakhtiarpurSANJAY KUMAR SINGHLJPRVWON
BochahanBABY KUMARILJPRVLEAD
SherghatiUDAY KUMAR SINGHLJPRVWON
RajauliVIMAL RAJBANSHILJPRVLEAD

This list will be updated as and when Election Commission of India announces the winners of the Bihar assembly elections.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
