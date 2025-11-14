Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) makes surprise gains in Bihar election results | Full list of winners

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has emerged as a surprise entry in the Bihar election results 2025. As per data from the Election Commission of India, Bihar-based party has secured seven wins and 12 leads. Union Minister Chirag Paswan flashing victory sign after last day of election campaigning for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Despite not contesting in the Bihar elections, Chirag Paswan and his party held a strong share in the NDA alliance, which is all set to form the next government in Bihar.

For the 2025 polls, LJP(RV) joined the NDA alliance with BJP and Janata Dal (United) and contested from 29 seats. The Paswan-led party also secured a major win with Sanjay Kumar Singh in Mahua, who defeated Tej Pratap Yadav by a margin of 44,997 votes.

As the counting of votes continues, the NDA alliance is set to win Bihar with over 200 seats.

Here's the full list of winners from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) -

Seat Leader Party Status Bakhtiarpur ARUN KUMAR S/O SATRUGHAN SAO LJPRV WON Govindganj RAJU TIWARI LJPRV WON Gobindpur BINITA MEHTA LJPRV WON Mahua SANJAY KUMAR SINGH LJPRV LEAD Kasba NITESH KUMAR SINGH LJPRV LEAD Balrampur SANGITA DEVI LJPRV LEAD Obra PRAKASH CHANDRA LJPRV LEAD Brahampur HULAS PANDE LJPRV TRAILING Bakhri SANJAY KUMAR LJPRV LEAD Parbatta BABULAL SHORYA LJPRV LEAD Darauli VISHNU DEO PASWAN LJPRV WON Chenari MURARI PRASAD GAUTAM LJPRV LEAD Nathnagar MITHUN KUMAR LJPRV LEAD Dehri RAJEEV RANJAN SINGH LJPRV LEAD Belsand AMIT KUMAR LJPRV LEAD Sugauli RAJESH KUMAR ALIAS BABLU GUPTA LJPRV WON Simri Bakhtiarpur SANJAY KUMAR SINGH LJPRV WON Bochahan BABY KUMARI LJPRV LEAD Sherghati UDAY KUMAR SINGH LJPRV WON Rajauli VIMAL RAJBANSHI LJPRV LEAD View All Prev Next

This list will be updated as and when Election Commission of India announces the winners of the Bihar assembly elections.