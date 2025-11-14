'Election wasn't fair from beginning': Rahul Gandhi on Congress poll debacle in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reacted to the NDA's massive win in Bihar assembly elections, saying that the outcome was "truly surprising". Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly election, at Bahadurganj in Kishanganj. (AICC/ANI Photo)

Thanking the voters who put their trust in Mahagathbandhan, Gandhi said that his party could not secure victory in an election “which was not fair from beginning.”

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the millions of voters in Bihar who placed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. The result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not secure victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Gandhi's reaction comes as his party won only 6 seats out of the 61 seats it contested.

The Congress leader said that the first is to protect the Constitution and democracy, adding that the party and the opposition alliance will thoroughly review the outcome of the election.

“This is a fight to protect the Constitution and democracy. The Congress party and the INDIA alliance will thoroughly review this outcome and make their efforts to safeguard democracy even more effective,” the post of the Congress leader read.

What Congress said in Bihar loss?

The Congress alleged that Bihar results reflected "vote chori on a gigantic scale" that was masterminded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that while the party respects the decision of the people in Bihar, his party will continue to fight against those forces that are engaged in weakening democracy by misusing constitutional institutions.

“We will conduct a thorough study of the election results and will present a detailed perspective after understanding the reasons for the outcomes. We are deeply grateful from the bottom of our hearts to those voters in Bihar who supported the 'mahagathbandhan',” Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.