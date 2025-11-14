PM Modi's secret ‘MY’ formula after NDA wipes out Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan over its alleged appeasement policies and said that the people in Bihar voted for development and ‘Viksit Bharat’. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh present a garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP supporters celebrate the Bihar state assembly election results, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Taking a jibe at the RJD's "MY vote bank", PM Modi said the NDA's victory has given a new MY formula: Mahila and youths. He was apparently referring to the RJD's MY formula - Muslims and Yadavs - considered the party's traditional votebank.

"There is an old saying, ‘loha lohe ko katta hai’. Some parties in Bihar made the 'MY' formula of appeasement. But today's win has given a new and positive MY formula. And it is 'mahila' (women) and youths," PM Modi told the gathering.

The Prime Minister was speaking after NDA's massive victory in Bihar, where the NDA alliance bagged 202 seats, in a major setback to Tejashwi's Mahagathbandhan, which got 35 seats.

"Today, Bihar is among those states of the country which have the highest number of youth, and this includes youth from every religion and every caste. Their desire, their aspiration and their dreams have completely destroyed the old communal MY formula of the Jungle Raj people," the prime minister said.

Targeting the RJD's ‘Jungle Raj’, he said, "During 'Jungal Raj' in Bihar, polling booths used to be vandalised openly, ballot boxes used to be stolen... Now, the same Bihar is witnessing record voting."

The Bihar election witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest ever since 1951.

He also hit out at the RJD, saying the ‘katta sarkar’ will never return to Bihar.

“When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in Bihar elections, the RJD party raised no objections. However, this made the Congress uneasy. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar...The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar...” he said.