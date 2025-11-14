'Chhathi Maiya insulted, no katta sarkar': Top quotes from PM Modi's Bihar victory speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the NDA’s victory in the Bihar assembly elections, using the phrase “garda uda diya” to state that the people in the state have blown everyone away and saying that the RJD and Congress have not “apologised to Chhathi Maiya” for “calling it a drama”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebration of NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The NDA secured a landslide victory in Bihar and the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state, while the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan suffered a disappointing defeat.

In his speech, the prime minister also targeted RJD and Congress while referring to ‘jungle raj’ and ‘katta sarkar’. He claimed that the ‘katta sarkar’ would never return to Bihar.

Bihar election results: PM Modi’s top quotes

Here is a look at some of the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech in Bihar after the election results:

1. “When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in Bihar elections, the RJD party raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar”.

2. “This resounding victory, this unbreakable faith…Bihar ke logon ne garda uda diya (the people of Bihar have blown everyone away)”.

3. “There is an old saying, ‘Loha Lohe Ko Katta Hai’. In response to the appeasement politics of some parties in Bihar, we presented our own ‘MY’ formula, which stands for ‘Mahila’ and ‘Youth’”.

4. “ Till date, Congress and RJD have not apologised to Chhathi Maiya. The people of Bihar will never forget this. Bihar's pride and honour, this is our priority”

5. “This election has further strengthened the public's trust in the Election Commission of India. The consistently high voter turnout over the past few years, the increased turnout by the deprived and the exploited, is a significant achievement for the Election Commission”.

6. “We are the servants of the people. We continue to make people happy with our hard work, and we have won the hearts of the people. And that is why the entire Bihar has said ‘Phir ek baar NDA Sarkar’...”

7. “After 2010, Bihar has delivered its strongest mandate to the NDA. I wholeheartedly thank the people of Bihar for their support on behalf of all the parties within the NDA”.