Introspection needed, feels Tharoor on MGB's poor Bihar show, says wasn't invited to campaign

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday called the Bihar election result 'seriously disappointing' and said the outcome required "very serious introspection". Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor delivers the Jyoti Komireddy Memorial Lecture in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The Bihar election result showed an overwhelming support for Nitish Kumar's NDA, which bagged 198 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan got 39 seats. The BJP has emerged as the largest party in the state, with 89 seats.

While speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on the poll outcome, Tharoor said, “It's very clear that the lead is overwhelmingly with the NDA. It's obviously seriously disappointing, and if that turns out to be the final result, remember it's not yet the final declared result.”

The Congress MP said that the party needs to study what went wrong and find the tactical and organisational mistakes.

"I think there will have to be some very serious introspection, and I don't just mean introspection, sitting and thinking, but also studying what went wrong, what were the tactical, messaging or organisational mistakes," he said.

Tharoor also said he was not invited to campaign in Bihar and therefore he cannot give a first-hand information.

"I'm not somebody who has campaigned in Bihar. I was not invited to campaign in Bihar and therefore, I cannot give you any first-hand information. But I've been talking to people...I have talked to ordinary people from the state of Bihar who are doing other jobs. So, I have got a sense and I think that similarly our party leaders must do some very serious analysis of where things went wrong," he said.