Tejashwi, Maithli, Khesari: How are 5 key candidates faring in Bihar election results

While the Bihar assembly election is turning out to be another record victory for chief minister Nitish Kumar's NDA, the outcome is turning out to be a disappointment for Yadav family prodigy Tejashwi Yadav and his estranged brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

Another prominent candidate, RJD's Shatrughan Yadav alias Khesari Lal Yadav, who was looking forward to making a debut this election, is also trailing in the Chapra seat.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's CM face, is trailing in Raghopur, a seat he has held since 2015. BJP's Satish Kumar is leading on the seat with over 3,000 votes.

Few kilometres away in Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing at fourth position, receiving a little over 3,000 votes. The elder Yadav sibling had floated a separate party after being expelled from the RJD. LJP (RV)'s candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading from the seat with over 5,000 votes.

With Khesari Lal Yadav's entry, the RJD was looking to bank on his popularity to attract voters in the Chapra region. However, Khesari, alias Shatrughan Yadav, is trailing in the Chapra assembly seat against BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari. Khesari, a well-known Bhojpuri film star and playback singer, enjoys popularity among youth across Bihar.

The Bhojpuri icon announced his entry into politics in October this year, weeks before the polls, joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal. With his entry, the RJD was aiming to harness his celebrity appeal in the western part of the state, where he enjoys significant fan following. Khesari has recieved 12,509 votes and trailing behind Chhoti Kumari with 2,909 votes after five rounds of counting.

As per the Election Commission website, the NDA is leading on 190 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan camp is leading on 49. The BJP remains the largest party with 84 seats.

Maithili Thakur and Anant Singh lead in Bihar

BJP's candidate Maithili Thakur, who was a new entrant, has made a surprise lead in the Alinagar seat with a margin of over 8,500 votes after six rounds of counting, the Election Commission website showed.

The popular folk singer is facing RJD’s Binod Mishra for the Alinagar seat, which is one of the most closely watched contests of the Mithilanchal region.

Another prominent victory in this election has been that of Anant Singh, the 'Bahubali' politician, who has retained the Mokama seat. As per the latest trends, the JD(U) candidate is leading with 49,000 votes, maintaining a comfortable margin against Veena Devi with over 16,000 votes. Veena Devi is the wife of another gangster-turned politician Surajbhan Singh.

Anant Singh was earlier arrested in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav, a campaigner for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. Mokama has been infamous for being a stronghold of "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh.