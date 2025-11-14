Mahua election results: Tej Pratap Yadav trails in trends, LJP(RV)'s candidate leading

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder brother of Mahagathbandhan's chief minister candidate Tejashwi Yadav, is contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency under the banner of his newly-floated Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) party and is struggling to maintain a lead in the seat as per the early trends seen on PValue. Mahua election results: What may seem like an advantage for Tej Pratap is that he was elected from the Mahua seat in 2015 during his electoral debut.(PTI file photo)

Initially, Tej Pratap was in lead in Mahua, but eventually trailed. His position in the assembly constituency has been fluctuating since the counting of votes began at 8 am. Follow Mahua election results 2025 live updates

It will be interesting to watch the contest in Bihar’s Mahua, where RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, Tej Pratap Yadav, is attempting to turn over a new leaf by contesting the polls — even as his father's party has fielded another candidate against him.

The Mahua assembly constituency of Bihar will see a multi-cornered contest among Tej Pratap Yadav representing his Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) party, sitting legislator Mukesh Raushan representing Lalu Yadav's RJD, and Ashma Parveen, an Independent candidate.

It is a high-stakes bid for Tej Pratap Yadav who is looking to redeem himself months after being expelled by his father Lalu Yadav after his post making his 12-year relationship public on social media blew up, even as he deleted it later. The outrage was also caused because the post surfaced even as Tej Pratap's divorce petition with his estranged wife was still pending in court.

Tej Pratap is confident of his chances in Mahua and had said that people "started to feel the itch" when he announced his candidature from the seat. Much like the Mahagathbandhan, that his father's party is part of, Tej Pratap also believes that Nitish Kumar won't retain the Chief Minister post again.

The JJD chief's key opponents in Mahua this time are Mukesh Raushan, sitting MLA fielded by the RJD, and Independent candidate Ashma Parveen.

Mukesh Raushan has been a staunch loyalist of Tej Pratap’s brother, Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face in Bihar. He was elected from the Mahua seat in 2020 after defeating the JD(U) candidate. However, he was reportedly upset when Tej Pratap announced his “return to Mahua” just months before Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled him from the party.

Ashma Parveen, a 50-year-old doctor, is considered a close friend of Misa Bharti, Lalu Yadav’s daughter. Her political journey has been varied: while her father, Ilyas Hussain, is a senior RJD leader and former state minister, she contested the Mahua seat in 2020 on a JD(U) ticket but was unsuccessful. She entered the poll fray again in 2025, but on an Independent ticket.

