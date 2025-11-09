‘They’ll get me killed’: Tej Pratap Yadav says he faces life threat as his security gets upgraded to Y-plus

Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said his security cover had been upgraded following threats to his life. Expressing concern over his safety, he told reporters that “people will get me killed.” Jan Shakti Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav says there's a "threat to my life." (ANI)

Tej Pratap Yadav's remarks come after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs reportedly approved Y-Plus category security for him. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team will now provide him protection.

Speaking to reporters in Patna about his party’s prospects in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav reiterated that his security had been increased due to threats. “My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life. People will get me killed. There are many enemies,” PTI quoted him as saying.

According to reports cited in Live Hindustan, security agencies had recently submitted a threat assessment to the home ministry, following which the decision to enhance Tej Pratap's security was taken.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his family by Lalu Prasad Yadav, launched his own party, the Janshakti Janata Dal. He is contesting the Bihar assembly election from Mahua constituency.

The Mahua seat went to polls in the first phase on November 6, where Tej Pratap faced NDA candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jan Suraaj’s Indrajeet Pradhan. RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan, fielded by his brother Tejashwi Yadav, was also in the fray.

Earlier this week, Yadav drew attention when he was spotted greeting BJP MP Ravi Kishan at Patna airport. Responding to speculation over the encounter, he clarified that the meeting was purely incidental.

“It is a coincidence that I am meeting BJP MP Ravi Kishan again after meeting him yesterday,” Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters at the airport.