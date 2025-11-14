Tejashwi Yadav ahead in Raghopur, estranged brother Tej struggles to maintain lead in Mahua

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took an early lead from the Raghopur constituency shortly after counting of votes began for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 on Friday, while his estranged brother, JJD's Tej Pratap Yadav, struggled to maintain his lead from the Mahua seat. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from the Raghopur assembly constituency and Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from the Mahua seat. (PTI)

The counting of votes for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections began at 8 am.

Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav was in the lead in the Raghopur assembly constituency, as per data from PValue at 9:05 am. The seat, which is located in the Vaishali district, is emerging as a key contest. Follow Bihar election results 2025 live updates

Tej Pratap Yadav, who recently floated his Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) for the assembly elections following a tiff with the RJD, was leading initially but later trailed in the Mahua assembly constituency, data from PValue showed.

Ahead of the counting of votes on Friday morning, Tejashwi said that the justice-loving people of Bihar are prepared with hope and enthusiasm to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity. "Biharis are committed to saving democracy and the Constitution,” he wrote in a post on X.

Tejashwi also spoke to reporters and affirmed that the Mahagathbandhan is going to win the elections. "Thanks to everyone. A change is about to come. We are forming the government," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav is seeking a hat-trick in the Raghopur seat, contesting against BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, whom he defeated in both the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

Tej Pratap, the son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and elder brother of Tejashwi Yadav, is contesting in Mahua against RJD candidate and sitting MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The 243-member Bihar assembly went to polls in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The elections recorded a “historic” overall voter turnout of 66.91 per cent. The Election Commission will declare the official results following the completing of the vote-counting process on Friday.

The high-stakes contest will decide whether JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and his NDA alliance will return to power or whether the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan springs up a surprise in Bihar.